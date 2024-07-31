Atletico Madrid in Chelsea talks over Gallagher

0 SHARES Share Tweet

London, United States, Jul 31 – Atletico Madrid are in talks with Chelsea to sign midfielder Conor Gallagher.

The 24-year-old is on holiday after competing at Euro 2024 with England in Germany.

Gallagher has yet to agree personal terms with the Spanish club and may need convincing about making the move.

But Chelsea are believed to be open to selling Gallagher, who has entered the last year of his contract.

There have been exploratory talks this summer to renew his contract but it is unclear whether the terms offered will be enough to keep Gallagher, who joined the club aged six.

Tottenham and West Ham both showed an interest in him last summer but there has been little around a potential move to a Premier League club this year.

New Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca was asked about Gallagher’s future before a match against Club America in Atlanta in the United States.

He said: “The transfer window is open so unfortunately something can happen, not only with Conor, but all the players.”

The Blues have shown an interest in Atletico Madrid striker Samu Omorodion, who is now focused on the Olympics with Spain and would not welcome offers, and Chelsea are known to have had at least one bid turned down this summer.