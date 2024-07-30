‘Why we need more ladies’ competitions in National Sevens Circuit’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 30 – Inclusion of more ladies’ competitions in National Sevens Circuit (NSC) will go a long way in elevating the quality of rugby 7s among the womenfolk in Kenya, Mwamba RFC team coach John Oduk believes.

Oduk says consistent competitions for ladies will unearth more talents in the game and provide a talent pool for the national team, Kenya Lionesses.

“That should be the ultimate goal…the more games they are exposed to, the better they get. You see our Lionesses performing at the international tournaments. Rugby is a matter of repetitions…the more reps you can get, the more you get to implement your systems and structures. If we can get more legs for the ladies in the circuit next year, I think it would be good for the growth of the women’s game,” Oduk said.

The coach further observed that competition in women’s rugby is improving by the year, adding that it won’t be long before the game is no longer dominated by Impala and Kulabu.

“The competition is stiffer than last year as much as people will say that it is just two teams that are dominating. The other teams are coming up…Harlequin, Northern Suburbs as well as Western Spears. There is improvement and the game is growing and we can only hope it will grow further,” Oduk said. Impala and Mwamba RFC players battle for a lineout during the Christie 7s final. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA.

The former Strathmore Leos and Mwamba RFC player is praying for an outpouring of investments into the women’s game, noting that Kenya can go places as far as ladies rugby is concerned.

“Most of these players are trailblazers…they are role models to many young players. Anyone who is willing to invest in women’s rugby to just come on board and help improve the ladies’ game because if you see them play, they are quite skillful. All they need is that financial support to just take them to the next level,” he said.

Oduk was speaking on the sidelines of the past weekend’s Christie 7s at the RFUEA Grounds where Kulabu lost 22-10 to Impala in the final.

The coach expressed satisfaction with their final position in the competition although he acknowledged the need to cure their ills before their next leg at the Kabeberi Sevens.

“Being the first tournament and being runners-up, I think that’s where most teams would want to be. As a coach, I am proud of the ladies for the effort they have put in. I just look forward to building up from where they have left off this week, going into the next tournament in three weeks’ time,” he said.

With both teams favourites to clash again in the finals of the Kabeberi Sevens, Oduk is not thinking about revenge for their loss at Christie 7s.

His sole focus is on churning out a better performance at the competition, which will be hosted by Kulabu.

“I wouldn’t say revenge…that is a term I wouldn’t want to use. The focus is to just improve on the areas we fell short; the defence and a bit of our fitness off the ground. We have three weeks to work on that and I am sure the next time we will turn out, we will put in a better performance,” he said.

This year’s Christie 7s attracted eight women’s teams, which were grouped in two pools.