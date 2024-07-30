Monks a ‘marked team’ by opponents after excellent show at Christie 7s

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 30 – After an excellent run at the Christie 7s, Catholic University Monks will be a team to watch at subsequent legs of the National Sevens Circuit (NSC).

Assistant coach Caleb Kiprotich believes the team will have to up their game because their opponents will not be taking them lightly, henceforth.

“Unfortunately, that is what will happen…teams will come on strongly when playing against us. But, we are looking to take it one game at a time and replicate the same performance as we have done in Christie,” Kiprotich said.

The students were the standout team in the inaugural leg of the NSC at the RFUEA Grounds, finishing an impressive third after a 10-5 win over Strathmore University Leos.

They came away from the group stages with a 100 per cent record, defeating Nakuru RFC 21-12 before grinding out an impressive 12-12 draw against eventual winners, Kabras Sugar in their second Pool B encounter. Catholics Monks’ Isaack Kubasu charges against Kabras Sugar’s Biden Hayo. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

They then rounded off Day One with a 19-7 win over Kisumu RFC to set up a date in the quarters against Nondies, who they dispatched 33-12.

Despite the magnitude of the task that awaits them, Kiprotich believes the virtuoso showing by the students has boosted their morale tenfold.

He is confident there is more to come from the Monks.

“Right now they have belief…they know they can do it. I am sure with the first game in Kakamega 7s, they will gauge themselves well and know how they are. The mental strength is there right now,” he said.

The assistant coach attributed their good results at the 57th edition of Christie to early preparations and participation in various buildup tournaments, including the Embu 7s.

“We have had some pre-season games and we thank the organisers of these different tournaments. We had the Met 7s here in Nairobi, which was well prepared before we went to Embu. These two tournaments really helped build up our structures and boosted the morale for the players,” Kiprotich explained.

Monks finished 14th in last season’s NSC after accumulating 27 points.

Kiprotich points out that this season’s strong start is an indicator of their desire to do better – or even win their first NSC title.

“We do not want to be participants in this tournament but to be competitors. We are looking for the NSC title…we are aiming for the stars but maybe we could land on the moon,” he said.

They will be hoping for more of the same at the second leg of the NSC in Kakamega on August 3-4 at the Kakamega Showgrounds.