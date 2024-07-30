Monks a 'marked team' by opponents after excellent show at Christie 7s - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Catholic University Monks players in action at the Christie 7s on Saturday. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Rugby

Monks a ‘marked team’ by opponents after excellent show at Christie 7s

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 30 – After an excellent run at the Christie 7s, Catholic University Monks will be a team to watch at subsequent legs of the National Sevens Circuit (NSC).

Assistant coach Caleb Kiprotich believes the team will have to up their game because their opponents will not be taking them lightly, henceforth.

“Unfortunately, that is what will happen…teams will come on strongly when playing against us. But, we are looking to take it one game at a time and replicate the same performance as we have done in Christie,” Kiprotich said.

The students were the standout team in the inaugural leg of the NSC at the RFUEA Grounds, finishing an impressive third after a 10-5 win over Strathmore University Leos.

They came away from the group stages with a 100 per cent record, defeating Nakuru RFC 21-12 before grinding out an impressive 12-12 draw against eventual winners, Kabras Sugar in their second Pool B encounter.

Catholics Monks’ Isaack Kubasu charges against Kabras Sugar’s Biden Hayo. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

They then rounded off Day One with a 19-7 win over Kisumu RFC to set up a date in the quarters against Nondies, who they dispatched 33-12.

Despite the magnitude of the task that awaits them, Kiprotich believes the virtuoso showing by the students has boosted their morale tenfold.

He is confident there is more to come from the Monks.

“Right now they have belief…they know they can do it. I am sure with the first game in Kakamega 7s, they will gauge themselves well and know how they are. The mental strength is there right now,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The assistant coach attributed their good results at the 57th edition of Christie to early preparations and participation in various buildup tournaments, including the Embu 7s.

“We have had some pre-season games and we thank the organisers of these different tournaments.  We had the Met 7s here in Nairobi, which was well prepared before we went to Embu. These two tournaments really helped build up our structures and boosted the morale for the players,” Kiprotich explained.

Monks finished 14th in last season’s NSC after accumulating 27 points.

Kiprotich points out that this season’s strong start is an indicator of their desire to do better – or even win their first NSC title.

“We do not want to be participants in this tournament but to be competitors. We are looking for the NSC title…we are aiming for the stars but maybe we could land on the moon,” he said.

They will be hoping for more of the same at the second leg of the NSC in Kakamega on August 3-4 at the Kakamega Showgrounds.  

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved