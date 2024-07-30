Fulham agree club record fee for Arsenal's Smith Rowe - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Emile Smith Rowe. Photo/TEAMTALK MEDIA

English Premiership

Fulham agree club record fee for Arsenal’s Smith Rowe

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jul 30 – Fulham have reached an agreement with Arsenal to sign midfielder Emile Smith Rowe for an initial £27m (Sh4.5bn) with the potential of £7m in add-ons.

Smith Rowe is a club record signing for Fulham and sources say the add-ons are based on Cup and European success for the Cottagers.

The 23-year-old has been left out of Arsenal’s past two pre-season matches as the deal was completed.

Smith Rowe is an academy graduate and a popular figure among supporters but has dropped down the pecking order at Arsenal behind Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard and Bukayo Saka.

The midfielder has three England caps, the last of which came in 2022.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have signed Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna for a fee of up to £42m.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved