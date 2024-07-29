Paris Olympics: Algerian judoka disqualified after failing weigh-in - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Messaoud Redouane Dris, 22, had been scheduled to face Tohar Butbul in the -73kg category on Monday.

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics: Algerian judoka disqualified after failing weigh-in

Published

PARIS, France, Jul 29 – An Algerian judoka has been disqualified after failing the weigh-in before facing an Israeli opponent at the Olympic Games.

Messaoud Redouane Dris, 22, had been scheduled to face Tohar Butbul in the -73kg category on Monday.

However, Dris weighed in above the 73kg limit ahead of the contest and was removed from the draw.

Games organisers confirmed his disqualification and awarded Butbul a walkover to the next round.

Algeria’s judo federation and national Olympic committee are yet to comment.

The Israeli Olympic Committee alleged his failure to compete had been deliberate and was strongly critical of the Algerian.

“Tohar’s competitor has removed himself from the competition,” the Israeli body said in a statement.

“The Israeli delegation will continue to compete with the Olympic values in mind, we believe this kind of behaviour has no place in the world of sport.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Another Algerian judoka, Fethi Nourine, was handed a 10-year ban by the International Judo Federation after withdrawing from a bout against Butbul at the Tokyo Games in 2021.

In that specific case, Nourine said at the time that his political support for the Palestinian cause made it impossible for him to compete.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved