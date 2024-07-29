Paris Olympics: Algerian judoka disqualified after failing weigh-in

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PARIS, France, Jul 29 – An Algerian judoka has been disqualified after failing the weigh-in before facing an Israeli opponent at the Olympic Games.

Messaoud Redouane Dris, 22, had been scheduled to face Tohar Butbul in the -73kg category on Monday.

However, Dris weighed in above the 73kg limit ahead of the contest and was removed from the draw.

Games organisers confirmed his disqualification and awarded Butbul a walkover to the next round.

Algeria’s judo federation and national Olympic committee are yet to comment.

The Israeli Olympic Committee alleged his failure to compete had been deliberate and was strongly critical of the Algerian.

“Tohar’s competitor has removed himself from the competition,” the Israeli body said in a statement.

“The Israeli delegation will continue to compete with the Olympic values in mind, we believe this kind of behaviour has no place in the world of sport.”

Another Algerian judoka, Fethi Nourine, was handed a 10-year ban by the International Judo Federation after withdrawing from a bout against Butbul at the Tokyo Games in 2021.

In that specific case, Nourine said at the time that his political support for the Palestinian cause made it impossible for him to compete.