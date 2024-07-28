Sweet victory for Kabras at Christie 7s with win over Quins

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 28 – Kabras Sugar RFC beat hosts Kenya Harlequin 17-12 to clinch the Christie 7s title in a thrilling final at the RFUEA Grounds on Sunday evening.

The sugar millers drew first blood after only a minute, before surging in front with a second one with two minutes left to the end of the first half.

However, Amon Wamalwa gave Quins a glimmer of hope, his surging run from the centre of the park ending with their first try of the match.

The hosts came out for the second half guns blazing and were rewarded with a converted try midway through.

William Muhanji, however, put the sugar millers back in front with a barging run through the Quins defence to put the ball over the white chalk.

Despite the hosts’ best efforts to level matters, Kabras held resolutely with the clock eventually winding down to ensure they begin their National Sevens Circuit (NSC) campaign on a flier.

Elsewhere, Catholic University Monks clinched third place with a 10-5 victory over Strathmore Leos at the same venue.

Impala RFC outclassed archrivals Mwamba 22-10 to win the women’s division.

NSC defending champions Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) consoled themselves with fifth-place, beating 2022 champions Menengai Oilers 27-12.

Kenyatta University Blak Blad finished ninth after beating Daystar University Falcons 21-14 whereas University of Eldoret (UoE) Trojans defeated Mwamba 24-12 to clinch 13th.