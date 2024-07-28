Kenya 7s Coach Wambua Predicts Exciting Times Ahead after Paris Olympics

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PARIS, France, Jul 28 – “We’ll keep believing and working hard.” Those are the words of Kenya 7s Head Coach Kevin Wambua as Shujaa replicated its Tokyo 2020 performance to settle for ninth position at Paris Olympics.

Wambua revealed that Shujaa’s steady rise that culminated into promotion back to the World Sevens Series and qualification to Paris 2024 Olympics “is still a work in progress” as HSBC World Series beckons.

“Majority of the players in the current team had never been to the Olympics. It’s just belief, and encouraging the boys. The boys showed that they have the skills and determination to play at the highest level. For us, it’s just to tighten a few areas in terms of attack and defense,” Wambua told Capital Sport at the Stade de France after their last match. Kenya 7s coach Kevin Wambua congratulating his boys after winning Samoa match at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Photo/NOC-K – KELLY AYODI

Asked about taking the same position as Tokyo 2020, Wambua expounded: “For me, I didn’t see it as a setback. Look at the players we had in Tokyo and those we have here in Paris; we only had two Olympians. In Tokyo we had Injera, Amonde, Ambaka, we had Olympians in that squad. I think the boys have achieved more than was set out.”

Wambua is excited though that twelve rookies were able to qualify for the Olympics, beating South Africa at the Africa qualification and getting promoted to the World Series and now racking-up 9th in the Olympics.

–Exciting Times Ahead – Kenya 7s head coach Kevin Wambua at the dug out during Kenya vs Samoa match at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Photo/NOC-K – KELLY AYODI

Wambua added: “Finishing 9th in Paris is not a mean achievement, that means they had to sacrifice a lot to get to where they are now. Having been together for one year is a fantastic thing. Yes, we wanted a better result, probably a top 8.”

He reiterated that the team’s aspirations are all about trust and believe and to ensure they “get there” eventually.

In regards to fast rising youngsters like Nygel Amaitsa and Patrick Odongo, Wambua asserted that they’ll be guided on how the team wants to play.

“We do a lot of motivation in the players; they are very young and we encourage them trust in the process,” Wambua noted.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kenya 7s players posing for a photo after winning the 9th place match against Samoa at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Photo/NOC-K-KELLY AYODI

The tactician went on to explain that it’s a big motivation to have a system that they are following and it is working.

“You never change a winning squad… For us, it’s just being consistent- that’s going to be our goal, cleaning up a bit on our tactical aspect. Some people will probably have to add a little bit of muscle, so we need to bulk-up a few boys and make sure they are in the right frame in terms of their physical conditioning,” expounded Wambua.

Wambua continued: “It’s work in progress, but we are happy and we like what’s happening. What we will urge, is we want the boys to have a solid break, and recover because it has been a long season, from last year, before we hit the ground running. The boys need to be taken care of, they need to get their contracts early and get paid their allowances early and if we follow that process everything else will click.”

–First Time On The Bench In Olympics—

Paris marked Wambua’s first Olympic on the bench. Asked what it really felt to be on the bench in Paris, he explained: “First of all, I’m thankful of the opportunity that was bestowed upon me, I had to be patient to get this opportunity and finally getting it, I just want to give back and say I’m proud to have led a team of young players and 50 million plus to the Olympics and finished 9th. I am pretty sure if I stay around there is going to be some improvement.”

Wambua says the key point is to be patient. “It’s a process. I had to wait for 8 years to get to the Olympics. The game is changing and it’s of paramount importance for coaches to keep up with the new trends of the game.”

Commenting on his Paris experience, Coach Wambua added: “In the first game against Argentina, one minute we lead the next we are level and we were able to take a first half lead, that shows the level of competition is high. Returning for the second half, we got a yellow card and conceded three quick tries. At the end, the results didn’t speak quite of our effort.”

“Same thing against Australia, it was 7-7 again last two minutes, and with just a bit of switching off, we lost the game so those were moments that I was proud of. The greatest moment for me, has to be that comeback win against Samoa. Samoa thrashed us 26-0, but we avenged that defeat.”