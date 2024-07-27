‘Pau’ picks positives from mixed day for Quins on Day One at Christie 7s

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 27 – Kenya Harlequin head coach Paul ‘Pau’ Murunga insists there is more to come from his team despite closing out Day 1 of the Christie 7s with a 17-5 loss to Strathmore Leos at the RFUEA Grounds on Saturday evening.

Murunga says his charges are on a learning and unlearning process and backed them to bark hard on Day Two of the competition at the same venue on Sunday.

“Leos are a well-oiled and good team that have been playing together for a while. For us…today was about trying out the different combinations and getting to grips with them. We are looking forward to what tomorrow has to offer,” he said. Kenya Harlequin’s Bradley Kwama in action against Kenyatta University Blak Blad. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

The hosts began their day with a 33-7 dismantling of Daystar Falcons before a 12-12 deadlock against Kenyatta University’s Blak Blad in their second match of the day.

Elsewhere, National Sevens Circuit (NSC) defending champions Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) suffered a shock 17-14 loss to Nondies in their final Pool A encounter at the same venue.

The bankers began their day with a narrow 17-14 win over Homeboyz RFC before making minced meat of Impala, walloping them 47-0. KCB’s Emmanuel Opondo evades Impala’s Stephem Muisyo. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Catholic University Monks were the toast of the day, notching two wins and an impressive draw against last season’s NSC runners-up, Kabras Sugar.

The students beat Nakuru RFC 21-12 in their first match, ground out an impressive 12-12 deadlock against the sugar millers before wrapping up the day with a 19-7 walloping of Kisumu RFC.

Meanwhile, the 2022 NSC champions Menengai Oilers finished their day with a 100 per cent record after winning all their Pool D matches. Catholics Monks’ Isaack Kubasu (L) in action against against Kabras Sugar’s Biden Hayo. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

The oil merchants schooled Masinde Muliro University, beating the students 24-12 before teaching University of Eldoret (UoE) a lesson with a slim 12-7 win.

Oilers then closed out the day with a 14-10 win over Mwamba RFC.

Ladies day

The ladies’ division also offered a plethora of entertainment, with eight teams in contention. Fans enjoy the Christie 7s. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA.

Hosts Quins were in a league of their own, thrashing National Youth Service (NYS) 38-5 before dispatching Impala 60-31 in their second match.

Mwamba mauled Ruck IT 44-0 before smashing Meru Ladies 34-0.

The competition continues tomorrow with more games on the cards.