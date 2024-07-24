Villa winger Diaby close to £50.4m Saudi switch - Capital Sports
Bayer Leverkusen midfielders Nadiem Amiri (L) and Moussa Diaby (R) celebrate the winning goal over Celtic on Thursday

Sports

Villa winger Diaby close to £50.4m Saudi switch

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 24 – Aston Villa winger Moussa Diaby is poised to complete a move to Al-Ittihad for about £50.4m.

The 25-year-old has travelled to Saudi Arabia to have a medical and finalise the deal after just a season at Villa Park.

Diaby joined Villa from Bayer Leverkusen for a club record, reportedly £51.9m, last summer but manager Unai Emery has decided to cash in on the France international.

It comes after the club re-signed Jaden Philogene from Hull, paying around £13.5m for the English wideman this month and they feel the academy graduate can make a big impact on his return.

Diaby made 54 Villa appearances, scoring 10 goals, and helped them finish fourth in the Premier League to qualify for the Champions League.

Villa are reshaping their squad ahead of the new season and sold midfielder Douglas Luiz to Juventus for £42.4m last month.

They signed both Samuel Iling-Junior and Enzo Barrenechea from the Italian club, while left-back Ian Maatsen arrived from Chelsea for £35m and winger Lewis Dobbin from Everton for around £9m.

