‘Right time’ for me to retire – Murray

PARIS, France, July 24 – Andy Murray says it is the “right time” for him to retire from tennis after the Paris Olympics – and he is “happy” with the decision.

The two-time Olympic singles champion confirmed on Tuesday the Games, where he will play in the doubles with Dan Evans, will be his final event.

Murray, 37, said recent injuries, which prevented him playing singles in his Wimbledon farewell earlier this month, mean he is now content with ending his career.

“I didn’t feel that way a few months ago when I thought that this is when I was going to stop,” said the Scot in his first interview since the announcement.

“I didn’t want to. Now I want to.

“I know it is the right time for me.”

Murray, who has been hampered by a series of injuries in recent years, said in February he did not plan to play beyond the summer, but did not give an indication of when his final tournament would be.

An ankle injury in March and a back issue which required surgery in June put emotional farewells at Wimbledon and the Olympics – titles he won twice in his glittering career – in jeopardy, but he was able to play doubles with his brother Jamie at Wimbledon, where they lost in the first round.

Murray said his back issue will likely prevent him from entering the singles in Paris – a decision which must be made before Thursday’s draw – but he and Evans are capable of doing “very well” in the doubles.

“Me and Dan made the commitment to each other, that is what we will prioritise,” he added.

“That gives the team and us the best opportunity to get a medal.

“My back is still not perfect. I didn’t feel great in the build-up to Wimbledon and during it. I feel better here.”

Evans will still play in the men’s singles, along with Cameron Norrie and Jack Draper, while Team GB will also be represented in the doubles by Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury.

Either British pair could be drawn against high-profile opponents, including 14-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal and his fellow Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz – the Roland Garros and Wimbledon champion.

Murray on future, Raducanu and final Olympics

Murray’s final match at Wimbledon was expected to be in the mixed doubles with Emma Raducanu but his fellow Briton pulled out to protect a wrist issue which threatened her campaign in the singles.

Speaking for the first time on the incident, Murray said he and Raducanu have not spoken since her withdrawal, but he respected her decision.

“Getting to finish playing at Wimbledon on Centre Court with my brother was unbelievably special,” he added.

“It is something we never experienced. That wasn’t how I planned it, but that is how it ended up and I am really happy about that. I am not frustrated or bitter about it.”

Asked about his plans following retirement, Murray said he wanted to spend more time with his family, “become a scratch golfer” but would “love” to be involved in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics “in some capacity”.

“I don’t know what the rest of my life will look like,” he added. “I will still stay in touch with the sport.”

Murray famously won Olympic singles gold at London 2012, beating Swiss great Roger Federer on Wimbledon’s Centre Court, and then defended his title in Rio de Janeiro four years later.

“Every time I have come to the Olympics it feels totally different [to other tennis events] and I personally love it. For me it has been an amazing experience,” he said.

“I love being around athletes, being part of the team, representing my country. For me it has been right up there.”