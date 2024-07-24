‘No problems’ when Fernandez joins Chelsea tour

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SANTA CLARA, United States, July 24 – Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca does not think there will be “any problems at all” when midfielder Enzo Fernandez joins up with his squad on Monday on their US pre-season tour, amid ongoing disciplinary proceedings into alleged racism.

The midfielder, 23, was accused by the French Football Federation of singing a “racist and discriminatory” chant after Argentina won the Copa America.

The song contains lyrics which question the heritage of France’s black and mixed race players.

Fernandez’s Chelsea team-mate Wesley Fofana, who has one cap for France, posted an image of the video on Instagram, describing it as “uninhibited racism”.

Fifa has started an investigation into the incident, which Fernandez has apologised for.

Maresca said: “It is quite easy in terms of the player doing a statement to apologise. The club did the same, so I don’t think there is something to add in terms of the situation. It is already clear and clarified.”

Asked whether there would be an issue within the squad, with Chelsea having seven France players who are black or mixed race, Maresca replied: “I don’t think so. They are all human beings. I don’t think there are any bad intentions from any of them.

“I don’t think when Enzo is back that we will have any situations. Enzo clarified the situation, the club the same, so there is nothing to add. They are not bad persons or human beings.

“It can happen but I don’t think there are any problems at all. I spoke with Enzo and all of them.”

Maresca, who was appointed in May, was joined by captain Reece James to preview a match against Wrexham in Santa Clara on Wednesday.

James said he was ready to get involved if there are issues, saying: “It’s a difficult situation and Enzo has acknowledged he was wrong and quickly put his hand up to apologise to the club, team and people offended.

“Enzo hasn’t arrived yet. I will have to make that judgement [on whether to get involved] when he does. I hope everyone can move forward with the situation.

“I’ve spoken to Enzo and everyone involved but the conversations have to stay in house.”