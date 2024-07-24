France to host 2030 Winter Olympics & Paralympics

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PARIS, France, July 24 – France has provisionally been chosen to host the 2030 Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

The French Alps bid, put forward as the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) preferred vote in June, was approved on Wednesday – providing France provides financial guarantees.

The French government has been unable to provide the necessary state and regional guarantees to the IOC because of the recent elections.

France President Emmanuel Macron has said he will not name a new government until after the 2024 Olympics in Paris, which start this week.

He said: “I confirm the full commitment of the French nation, and assure you that I will ask the next prime minister to include not only this guarantee but also an Olympic law in the priorities of the new government.

“Seven years ago we made the same commitment (for Paris 2024), and we delivered. We will do the same.”

Under the French bid, the regions of Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes and Provence-Alpes-Cote d’Azur will host all major events at the 2030 Games.

It will be the fourth time that France has staged the Winter Olympics but the first since Albertville 1992.

Salt Lake City, Utah, has been selected to host the 2034 Winter Games.