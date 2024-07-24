FKF includes Women Premier League awards in this year’s FOYA gala

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 24 – The Football Kenya Federation will host the annual Footballer of the Year Awards this coming Friday, making a return after a two-year hiatus.

The Federation has announced that for the first time, the Awards will incorporate both the men and women’s Premier League.

There will be eight categories to be feted, including goalkeeper of the year, midfielder of the year, defender of the year as well as the top cream of player of the year across the men and women’s Premier League.

The awards were not held last season due to what the Federation termed as lack of finances, while in the previous year, the league was run by the caretaker committee, formed by then Sports CS Amina Mohammed after she had disbanded the Federation.

At the start of the season, immediate former Sports CS Ababu Namwamba said that the Federation should host the awards, after the coming in of Tanzania’s Azam Sports and national broadcaster KBC as the league’s broadcast partners.

FKF Awards categories:

Player of the Year: Celebrating the most exceptional player whose performance, skill, and contributions towards his/her team have stood out throughout the season.

Golden Glove: Honoring the best goalkeeper in the league.

Golden Boot: Recognizing the top goal scorer whose knack for finding the back of the net has led their team to victory.

Coach of the Year: Awarding the coach whose leadership, strategy, and inspiration have driven their team to exceptional heights.

Referee of the Year: Celebrating the match official whose integrity, fairness, and decision-making have upheld the spirit of the game.

Fair Play Award: Acknowledging the team or individual that has shown exemplary sportsmanship, respect, and fair play on and off the field.

President’s Award: A special recognition for outstanding contributions to football, awarded at the discretion of the FKF president, Nick Mwendwa.

Social Media Manager of the Year: Highlighting the creativity and impact of the individual or team behind the most engaging and innovative social media presence in promoting their teams’ brand and football in the country.