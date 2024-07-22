Odhiambo dreams of taking Bandari top of Africa after second coming

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 22 – After being unveiled for a second stint as the head coach of FKF Premier League side Bandari FC, Ken Odhiambo says his biggest dream is to take the one-time FKF Cup champions to the top of the African football foodchain.

Odhiambo, also one of two assistants to Engin Firat at the national team Harambee Stars, returns to Mombasa as head coach, with the dockers looking to tap into his experience to make them perennial title competitors.

“My long term goal is to put Bandari on top of Africa,” Odhiambo said as he was unveiled at the club. “We want to make sure that the team can compete well in Continental competitions and that means we have to lay a strong foundation and get the right components for success,” added the tactician.

Odhiambo, who has also coached Nairobi City Stars before, will take over ahead of the new season, with his predecessor John Baraza dropping down to the role of assistant.

Baraza drops down to assistant

Baraza had worked as head coach for the last one season, with goalkeeper trainer Jerim Onyango doubling up as his assistant, but the club has now moved to put some structure in the coachinbg department after an underwhelming performance last term.

“I have been watching Bandari FC matches and I am impressed with the squad that is there. There are some young exciting players as well as experienced figures and I believe Bandari is a team that can go places. If we work together, there is no reason we should not perform,” noted the coach.

Odhiambo’s immediate task however will be to strengthen the team after the exit of several key players. Skipper and long term servant of the club Abdallah Hassan as well as left back Siraj ‘Mastermind’ Mohammed have both left for Tanzania’s Coastal Union.

More players leave after end of contracts

Goalkeeper Joseph ‘Sporty’ Ochuka, James Kinyanjui and Francis Kahiro have also both left the club upon the expiry of their contracts.

“The first thing is to make sure that we build a united team on and off the pitch. I will try to bring in new methods of training and structures of play and also try to make the players better. That is how we build a team,” noted the tactician.

He says he has an ambition of bringing a new playing style to the club and has asked the fans to rally behind them as they seek to compete for the Premier League title in the coming season.