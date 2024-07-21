Marseille in talks to sign Tottenham midfielder Hojbjerg - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Hojbjerg joined Spurs in 2020 in a £15m deal from Southampton, when Jose Mourinho was in charge.

Football

Marseille in talks to sign Tottenham midfielder Hojbjerg

Published

MARSEILLE, France, Jul 21 – French club Marseille have opened talks to sign Tottenham and Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

The 28-year-old is believed to be ready to leave north London and is available for about £17m.

Hojbjerg joined Spurs in 2020 in a £15m deal from Southampton, when Jose Mourinho was in charge.

The midfielder made 39 appearances for the club last season but only 10 of those were starts as Ange Postecoglou favoured Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr in central midfield.

The Dane has entered the last year of his contract with Tottenham and will be available on a free transfer in 2025 if fresh terms are not agreed.

Spurs have strengthened their midfield this summer with the signing of Archie Gray from Leeds, while Lucas Bergvall has joined from Swedish club Djurgardens.

Marseille have been on a recruitment drive since appointing former Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi.

Forward Mason Greenwood has joined from Manchester United and midfielder Ismael Kone completed a move from Watford this month, while they are reportedly interested in Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved