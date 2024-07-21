Liverpool U18s twice walk off after alleged racism - Capital Sports
The team walked off when the player said he was targeted during their opening match of the Bundesliga Cup youth tournament against Hoffenheim on Friday.

Football

Liverpool U18s twice walk off after alleged racism

Published

HOFFENHEIM, Germany, Jul 21 – Liverpool have called for an “urgent and thorough” investigation after their under-18s team left the pitch during two games when a player alleged he was racially abused in Germany.

On Saturday they left the field in protest after the same player said he was abused during a game against Frankfurt. The match was abandoned.

“Liverpool FC can confirm that a member of our under-18s team reported he was racially abused by an opponent while playing in the Bundesliga Cup youth tournament at Schwabisch Hall in Germany on Friday,” read a club statement.

“The player immediately alerted the match official, his team-mates and our coaching staff. Consequently, LFC’s management team decided to stop the game and leave the pitch together.

“In a further incident, the same player was the target of abuse during a fixture in the tournament today. Again, the player alerted his team-mates and coaching staff and our management team opted to leave the pitch once more.”

Liverpool said they were “proud” of the player’s decision to report the incident and that he had shown “maturity” with his response.

Frankfurt sporting director Timmo Hardung said, having spoken to the accused player from his club, the incident was a “misunderstanding”.

“We can rule out racism. It is a linguistic issue,” Hardung told German newspaper Bild., external

“We therefore hope that we have also cleared up the misunderstanding with the players concerned and those responsible at Liverpool FC.”

Hardung said racism “has no place here” and they took “such an accusation seriously”.

Hoffenheim, Frankfurt and the Bundesliga Cup have been contacted for comment.

