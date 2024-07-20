Brighton reject Napoli’s £8m bid for Gilmour

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 20 – Brighton have turned down an £8m bid from Italian side Napoli for Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour.

Sources say the offer was regarded as an initial approach, suggesting Napoli will be back as they believe they can complete a transfer.

The Scotland midfielder has flown to Japan with the Seagulls for the start of a two-match tour.

They will face Kashima Antlers on 24 July before meeting Tokyo Verde on 28 July as they look to build on the popularity of Kaoru Mitoma, the Japan international who has made such a huge impression at the club.

Gilmour started 24 Premier League games last season and played 41 times in all competitions.

He signed for Brighton for £7.5m in 2022 and still has two years left on his contract.

Napoli, managed by former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, finished 10th last season after winning the title in 2023 for the first time in 33 years.

Meanwhile, Brighton are edging closer to signing Paraguay international Diego Gomez from Major League Soccer outfit Inter Miami.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Gomez will be part of his country’s Olympic squad later this month, so he would not be able to link up with Brighton until after the tournament.

However, sources say talks over a deal are close to completion, with suggestions a fee will be about $18m (£13.9m).