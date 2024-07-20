Brighton reject Napoli's £8m bid for Gilmour - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour was man of the match against England

English Premiership

Brighton reject Napoli’s £8m bid for Gilmour

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 20 – Brighton have turned down an £8m bid from Italian side Napoli for Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour.

Sources say the offer was regarded as an initial approach, suggesting Napoli will be back as they believe they can complete a transfer.

The Scotland midfielder has flown to Japan with the Seagulls for the start of a two-match tour.

They will face Kashima Antlers on 24 July before meeting Tokyo Verde on 28 July as they look to build on the popularity of Kaoru Mitoma, the Japan international who has made such a huge impression at the club.

Gilmour started 24 Premier League games last season and played 41 times in all competitions.

He signed for Brighton for £7.5m in 2022 and still has two years left on his contract.

Napoli, managed by former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, finished 10th last season after winning the title in 2023 for the first time in 33 years.

Meanwhile, Brighton are edging closer to signing Paraguay international Diego Gomez from Major League Soccer outfit Inter Miami.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Gomez will be part of his country’s Olympic squad later this month, so he would not be able to link up with Brighton until after the tournament.

However, sources say talks over a deal are close to completion, with suggestions a fee will be about $18m (£13.9m).

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved