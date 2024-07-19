Uefa to investigate ‘Gibraltar is Spanish’ chant

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 19 – Uefa has appointed a disciplinary inspector after Spain captain Alvaro Morata and team-mate Rodri chanted “Gibraltar is Spanish” during their Euro 2024 victory celebrations.

The Gibraltar Football Association (GFA) made an official complaint about the celebrations to Uefa on Tuesday.

The inspector will “evaluate a potential violation of the Uefa disciplinary regulations”, the European football governing body said.

Gibraltar is an enclave at Spain’s southern tip that has been under British rule since the 18th Century, but Spain has long called for its return.

The chanting took place in front of tens of thousands of Spain fans in Cibeles Square, Madrid on 15 July as players celebrated their 2-1 Euro 2024 final success against England.

Manchester City midfielder Rodri, 28, could be seen chanting “Gibraltar is Spanish” on the stage, and AC Milan striker Morata, 31, later encouraged the crowd to join in with the same chant.

The Gibraltar FA complained about Spain’s behaviour, saying it had “noted the extremely provocative and insulting nature of the celebrations around the Spanish Men’s national team winning Euro 2024”.

“Football has no place for behaviour of this nature,” it added.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Gibraltar has been a full member of Uefa since 2013.