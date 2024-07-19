NBA Africa, AFD launch basketball youth development programme

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 19 – NBA Africa and Agence Française de Développement (AFD), on Friday morning launched the Jr. NBA and AFD Basketball Experience at the Kenya Academy of Sports (KAS) in Kasarani.

NBA Kenya Senior Director and Country Operations Lead Michael Finley described the initiative as part of their long term plan of making sport accessible to talents at the grassroots.

“The launch of Jr. NBA & AFD Basketball Experience reflects our commitment to making basketball more accessible to Kenyan youth and teaching them about the importance of a healthy, active lifestyle,” Finley said.

He exuded confidence that the programme will produce a pipeline for talent identification and nurturing across the country.

“Our selection of the KAS as the venue also speaks to our commitment to developing elite talent in Kenya. We thank AFD for sharing that commitment and look forward to positively impacting the boys and girls who participate in this program in the months and years to come,” he said.

Speaking at the same time, AFD Kenya Country Director Bertrand Willocquet said sports is a powerful enabler of development and equity across all levels of the society.

“At AFD, we are team players. We strongly believe that greater impacts can be reached when we work together and connect. The NBA was our first partner in the field of sport for development. Together, we have launched the Jr. NBA & AFD Basketball Experience program that seeks to promote youth empowerment and improve access to sport for all,” Willocquet said. Young basketballers during the launch of the Jr. NBA & AFD Basketball Experience. PHOTO/NBA AFRICA

AFD is a French-based inclusive public financial institution committed to financing and technical assistance for projects that improve the lives of people in developing and emerging economies.

The Basketball Experience programme will feature weekly basketball and life-skills sessions to educate Kenyan youth about the importance of physical and mental health and wellbeing.

It builds on NBA Africa and AFD’s existing Basketball Experience programming in greater Casablanca, Morocco and Lagos, Nigeria.

The initiative seeks to leverage on basketball to promote social inclusion and inspire secondary school children to be change makers in their local communities.

The announcement of the programme was marked by the launch of two refurbished outdoor basketball courts at KAS and a basketball clinic for 150 boys and girls aged 16 years and under.

Also in attendance were the French Ambassador to Kenya Arnaud Suquet and NBA Africa Director of Basketball Operations Kita Matungulu.