Alvaro Morata celebrates one of his two goals. PHOTO/Atleti/Twitter

Football

Milan sign Spain striker Morata from Atletico Madrid

Published

MILAN, Italy, July 19 – AC Milan have signed Spain forward Alvaro Morata from Atletico Madrid on a four-year contract with an option for a further 12 months.

The Serie A side triggered Morata’s release clause – which was reportedly, external about £11m – in order to sign him.

The 31-year-old captained Spain to victory in Euro 2024 earlier this month.

Morata made his professional debut with Real Madrid and has also played for Juventus and Chelsea.

He won the Champions League twice in two spells at Real Madrid and lifted the Italian title twice with Juventus.

Morata, who won the FA Cup with Chelsea, has scored 36 goals in 80 matches for Spain.

