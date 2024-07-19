Howe ‘committed’ to Newcastle amid England job links

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NEWCASTLE, United Kingdom, July 19 – Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe says he is “committed” to the club as long as he is “happy and feels supported”, after being linked with replacing Gareth Southgate as England manager.

Southgate, who was appointed in 2016, resigned on Tuesday in the wake of England’s 2-1 defeat by Spain in the Euro 2024 final.

Howe has emerged as a leading contender for the job, although Newcastle chief executive Darren Eales has said the club are determined to keep him.

“It is an unbelievable football club. I’m very, very proud to be the manager,” said Howe, who was speaking to BBC Radio Newcastle from the Magpies’ training camp in Germany.

“I love the supporters, I love the players, I love the staff. So really, there has been no thought in my mind on anything else and I have been very committed to the job here.

“For me, as long as I am happy and feel supported and feel free to do the work that I love to do at Newcastle, I’ll be very happy – and I am very happy.”

Howe was appointed Newcastle manager in November 2021 shortly after the Saudi Arabian-backed takeover of the club and steered them away from relegation that season.

He then guided Newcastle to a fourth-place Premier League finish in the 2022-23 campaign as the Magpies qualified for the Champions League.

Howe signed what Eales described as a “multi-year” contract extension last summer before Newcastle United finished seventh in the Premier League.

Their first game of the 2024-25 season is at home to Southampton on 17 August.

Asked if he expects to start the season as Newcastle manager amid links with England, Howe said: “Of course that is my expectation because I am the manager of Newcastle and I am very proud to be.

“But as I said, it is all about the environment I am working in. As long as that is one where I feel I can give my best, then absolutely, we will crack on and I am looking forward to next season.”

England are next in action against the Republic of Ireland on 7 September in the Nations League.

An interim manager will be in charge if the Football Association (FA) is still to appoint Southgate’s successor at that point.

“I’m absolutely honoured and privileged to be manager of Newcastle United. I hope that is for many, many years,” Howe added.

“My commitment is unwavering. I am determined to win a trophy for the football club – that is in my psyche every day. I want to see joy in the supporters. I want to bring that to them, hopefully.”

‘Sad to lose Anderson and Minteh’

Newcastle were forced to generate funds late into June in order to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR).

On 30 June, the final day clubs could buy or sell players in order for them to fall into accounts for the 2023-24 season, Newcastle sold midfielder Elliot Anderson, 21, to Nottingham Forest and winger Yakuba Minteh, 19, to Brighton to generate funds.

Minteh’s exit recouped £30m to the Magpies, while Anderson’s was for a reported £35m.

Meanwhile, Newcastle signed goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos from Forest on the same day.

Howe says that while the sales were best for the club, he did not want to lose either player.

“PSR was tight. It was very late, a lot of the things that happened, but it’s a great outcome,” Howe explained. “A great outcome but very sad to lose Yankuba and Elliot, two outstanding young players.

“I would’ve loved to have kept them – I think they are two outstanding young players and really disappointed to lose them both.

“But, I think we were backed into a corner. We were in a very difficult position. I think it was as good an outcome as we could have hoped for, but we were sad.”

Tonali’s ‘edge is there now’

Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali has been training with the squad during pre-season before his return to action next month.

Tonali, 24, has been serving a 10-month ban from football since 26 October for breaching betting rules.

The midfielder is available for selection from the end of next month and Howe says that now Tonali is closing in on a return to action, he believes the former AC Milan player has got his “edge” back.

“I think he’s in a good place. I think he’s come back fit,” said Howe.

“I see a slight difference in Sandy now because he knows he’s close [to returning], and for a player knowing they’re not going to be picked for 10 months, that is very tough mentally to have that edge to your game.

“His edge is there now because he knows it is around the corner. He will miss the start [of the season] but he’s a massive player for us.”