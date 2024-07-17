Man Utd forward Greenwood set for Marseille medical

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, July 17 – Mason Greenwood is due to have a medical before completing a permanent move from Manchester United to Marseille.

Sources have said forward Greenwood has agreed personal terms, with a fee, including add-ons, of more than 30m euros (£25.2m) in place around a contract that is set to run to 2029.

United have negotiated what they regard as a significant sell-on clause.

Marseille were criticised by the city mayor last week when their intentions became apparent.

However, it appears they are undeterred and Greenwood is now expected to become part of Roberto de Zerbi’s squad for the coming campaign.

Greenwood has not played for United since January 2022. Serious charges against him, including attempted rape and assault, were dropped in February 2023.

United sources said the 22-year-old briefly met senior club officials last week, when it was confirmed the club stance remained for the player to be sold.

The Old Trafford club have added Netherlands forward Joshua Zirkzee to their squad this month, with the fee for a homegrown player helping to ease slightly what is acknowledged to be a ‘tight’ financial position as United look to meet the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations.

Greenwood is set to fill the void left by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who announced his departure from the Ligue 1 side on social media.

“Merci Marseille,” Aubameyang wrote on Instagram. “It’s time for me to start a new chapter.”

The 35-year-old former Arsenal and Chelsea striker is set to join Saudi Pro League club Al-Qadisiyah.