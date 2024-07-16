World record holder Kipyegon hoping for injury-free Olympics in Paris - Capital Sports
Double world record holder Faith Kipyegon crosses the finish line to win the women's 1500m at the national trials for the Paris Olympics at Nyayo Stadium. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Athletics

World record holder Kipyegon hoping for injury-free Olympics in Paris

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 16 – Double world record holder Faith Kipyegon is crossing her fingers for an injury-free campaign at this month’s Paris Olympics.

Kipyegon said her recent world record at the Paris Diamond League has increased her confidence of another excellent performance at the quadrennial games.

“Breaking the world record was a good indication that I am in the right direction towards the Paris Olympics and defending my title. I hope everything will go on well…injury free and we pray to God that everything will go well at the Paris Olympics,” the two-time Olympics 1500m champion said.

Kipyegon only just competed in her first race of the year at the national trials for the Paris Olympics at the Nyayo Stadium in June, where she clinched the ticket for the women’s 1500m and 5000m.

The two-time world 1500m champion has grappled with injury issues that saw her miss out on May’s Prefontaine Classic Diamond League in Oregon.

Her return from injury has been one for the record books, following on from her win at the national trials with a stunning run at the Paris Diamond League at the beginning of July.

Kipyegon smashed her previous world record in the women’s 1500m (3:49.11), clocking 3:49.04 to cement her status as the globe’s fastest in the three-and-a-quarter lap race.

It was the fourth time in close to a year that she has broken the world record, having done so in Florence, Paris and Monaco.

Going back to the French capital, Kipyegon is targeting a three-peat of Olympic crowns for the women’s 1500m.

“We are going to tackle every race at its own time. I am going first to run in the 5000m and see what is possible and then compete in the 1500m…that is the bigger goal, which is to defend my title,” she said.

In the 1500m, Kipyegon will be accompanied by Nelly Jepchirchir and Susan Ejore.

World 10,000m world record holder Beatrice Chebet and the 2022 world 10,000m bronze medalist Margaret Chelimo will join her in the women’s 5000m.

In this article:
