Which Euro 2024 stars could move this summer?

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 16 – Plenty of players have caught the eye at Euro 2024 but will any of them be on the move this summer?

It was the perfect opportunity to put themselves in the shop window with the transfer market open until 30 August in most of Europe’s top leagues.

It has happened in the past with Cody Gakpo’s impressive performances for the Netherlands banking him a move to Liverpool, while Enzo Fernandes joined Chelsea in a £107m transfer from Benfica after being named young player of the tournament at the 2022 World Cup.

So which stars from Germany have been linked with a move?

Florian Wirtz (Germany)

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Wirtz, 21, started every group match as Germany reached the quarter-finals on home soil.

He’s one of the country’s brightest young talents and has impressed for Leverkusen in the Bundesliga.

With a contract running until 2027, Leverkusen have no intentions to sell, but naturally, Wirtz has attracted interest from top clubs.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are reportedly sniffing around, external but Wirtz’s father and agent have played down rumours, external he could be moving this summer.

Marc Guehi (England)

Stepping up in the absence of injured Harry Maguire, Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, 24, has had a strong tournament for England.

He’s become Gareth Southgate’s preferred centre-back partner to regular John Stones off the back of a brilliant season in the Premier League.

Palace signed Guehi on a five-year deal from Chelsea in 2021 but reports suggest top English clubs are keeping tabs.

Arsenal and Manchester United are among those being linked, external so Palace could have a battle on their hands to keep him.

Xavi Simons (Netherlands)

Paris St-Germain midfielder Simons, 21, was criticised by Dutch media throughout Euro 2024 but he still helped them reach the semi-finals.

He turned it on when it mattered, scoring a brilliant opening goal against England and rumours have been bubbling ever since over a potential departure from PSG.

Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle are among the Premier League clubs to have been linked.

Simons spent last season on loan at RB Leipzig and there has been suggestions PSG could be open to another loan move – but only with an obligation to buy.

Nico Williams (Spain)

Athletic Bilbao’s talented winger Williams, 22, was one of the standout players of the tournament.

He shone in Spain’s 1-0 victory over Italy, scored a thumping goal in their 4-1 win over Georgia and netted a brilliant finish in the final against England.

He’s been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona, external throughout the summer, with the Spaniards reportedly making him their top target.

Joshua Kimmich (Germany)

Bayern Munich full-back Kimmich, 29, has been a mainstay in Germany’s side for a while and he started every match as they reached the last eight.

After nine years with Bayern, could he finally be on the move this summer?

Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City are among the teams who have been linked, external with Kimmich, who has one year left on his contract.

Reports say he could be available for up to £40m.

Riccardo Calafiori (Italy)

Bologna defender Calafiori has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal this summer.

The 22-year-old has reportedly held talks, external with the Gunners after Italy’s defence of their Euros title ended prematurely with a last-16 exit.

Calafiori has previously played for FC Basel and Roma, as well as a loan spell at Genoa.

Georgiy Sudakov (Ukraine)

Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Sudakov, 21, has spent his entire career in Ukraine but could leave this summer.

Chelsea are said to be chasing him and could be forced to pay up to £65m for the Ukraine international.

He started all three of Ukraine’s group matches but could not help them progress to the knockout stages.

Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool have also been linked with the player.

Dani Olmo (Spain)

Finishing Euro 2024 with three goals and two assists, Olmo was another Spanish star.

The 26-year-old from RB Leipzig could not get into the starting XI for their first two matches but shone in the knockout stages.

Several Premier League clubs have been linked including Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool.

He reportedly has a £50m release clause which expires on 20 July.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Georgia)

Georgia striker Kvaratskhelia, 23, was a threat at Euro 2024 and he’s reportedly being hunted by PSG.

Napoli value him at 100m euro (£85.2m), external which could be more than PSG are willing to pay.

Liverpool have also been linked, external but Napoli boss Antonio Conte has thrown cold water on rumours he could leave the Italian club this summer.