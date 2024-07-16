Southgate resigns after England’s Euro 2024 loss

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 16 – England manager Gareth Southgate has resigned after a second consecutive European Championship final defeat.

The Three Lions lost 2-1 to Spain in Berlin on Sunday, having been beaten on penalties by Italy at Wembley three years ago.

The 53-year-old managed his country for 102 games in eight years in charge. His contract was set to expire later this year.

“As a proud Englishman, it has been the honour of my life to play for England and to manage England,” said Southgate.

“It has meant everything to me, and I have given it my all.

“But it’s time for change, and for a new chapter.”

Southgate is the only manager bar 1966 World Cup winner Sir Alf Ramsey to lead the England men’s team into a major tournament final.

He managed England at four major tournaments, also reaching the World Cup semi-finals in 2018 and quarter-finals in 2022.

Pressure mounted on him this summer, with many fans believing he was not getting enough out of a talented group of attacking players.

Some supporters threw plastic cups at him after the 0-0 draw with Slovenia, which secured England’s place in the knockout phase.

However, he got many of them back onside with their run to the final.

“The squad we took to Germany is full of exciting young talent and they can win the trophy we all dream of,” added Southgate.

“We have the best fans in the world, and their support has meant the world to me. I’m an England fan and I always will be.

“I look forward to watching and celebrating as the players go on to create more special memories and to connect and inspire the nation as we know they can.

“Thank you, England – for everything.”

Southgate, who replaced Sam Allardyce after his short-lived spell in 2016, won 61 of his 102 games in charge of England, drawing 24 and losing 17.

The former defender, who won 57 caps for England between 1995 and 2004, has been involved in the England set-up since 2013, having managed the under-21s for three years prior to taking the top job.

His only experience in club management was a spell at Middlesbrough from 2006 to 2009.

Southgate thanked his players and backroom staff, calling assistant Steve Holland “one of the most talented coaches of his generation”.

“I joined the Football Association in 2011, determined to improve English football,” he added.

“I hope we get behind the players and the team at St George’s Park and the FA who strive every day to improve English football, and understand the power football has to drive positive change.”