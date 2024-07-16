Manchester United concede late goal in preseason opening loss

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ROSENBORG, Norway, Jul 15 – Manchester United stumbled out of the gates with a 1-0 loss in their first game of the preseason against Norwegian side Rosenborg on Monday in Trondheim, Norway.

With the game seemingly headed to for a goalless draw, the hosts’ Noah Holm scored from the centre of the area with the last kick of the game to hand Rosenborg the win.

With numerous players yet to return to the team following this summer’s European Championship and Copa América — both of which ended on Sunday — Erik ten Hag fielded a young side alongside club regulars like Marcus Rashford, Casemiro, Mason Mount and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Czechia keeper Radek Vítek was perhaps the man of the match for the visitors, turning in a string of saves to keep Rosenborg off the scoresheet until Holm’s winner as United were outshot 22-5.

United are coming off a historically bad 2023-24 season in which they conceded 58 goals and finished eighth in the Premier League.

Ten Hag’s team continues preseason preparations with a friendly against Rangers in Edinburgh, Scotland, on July 20, before embarking on a tour of the U.S. including two games at the end of July in California against Arsenal at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium and Real Betis at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego.

After returning to England, United will host Liverpool in a final warmup match at Old Trafford on Aug. 3 and then begin their season in the Community Shield against Manchester City on Aug. 10. Their Premier League campaign starts on Aug. 16 with a home game against Fulham.

-By ESPN