Liverpool owners pull out of talks to buy Bordeaux

BORDEAUX, France, July 16 – Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group have pulled out of talks to buy struggling French club Bordeaux.

Bordeaux said FSG cited future maintenance costs of the stadium, plus the general uncertainty over the financial stability of French football.

FSG confirmed last week they were in the “early stages of dialogue and engagement” over a deal for the six-time French champions.

Bordeaux were provisionally relegated to the third tier National 1 by French football’s financial watchdog, the DNCG, after failing to provide guarantees for the 2024-25 season. The club are appealing the decision.

“FC Girondins de Bordeaux and its shareholder have been informed by Fenway Sports Group of its intention not to pursue the discussions initiated in recent weeks with a view to buying the club,” a statement read., external

“This decision is explained in particular by the significant cost of the stadium in the years to come, but also by the general economic context of French football.”

Bordeaux were granted an initial stay of proceedings by the DNCG on 27 June.

An FSG statement added: “Although we are disappointed not to have found a viable outcome, we wish the club and its supporters well for the future.”

When FSG appointed Michael Edwards as the company’s chief executive of football earlier this year, part of the offer included helping to identify and subsequently manage a second club.