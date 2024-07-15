Twice in a row: Alcaraz crushes Djokovic to retain Wimbledon title

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jul 15 – Carlos Alcaraz powered to victory over an out-of-sorts Novak Djokovic to retain his men’s singles title at Wimbledon.

Although the players on show made this a repeat of last year’s final, it failed to live up to the five-set thriller of 12 months ago as Djokovic appeared mostly helpless against the dominant Spaniard.

Despite squandering three championship points when trying to serve out a rapid victory, Alcaraz found focus again and held his arms aloft after battling through the third-set tie-break for a 6-2 6-2 7-6 (7-4) win.

“Honestly, it is a dream for me winning this trophy,” said Alcaraz, who was presented with the trophy by the Princess of Wales.

“I did an interview when I was 11 and I said my dream is to win Wimbledon.”

Gracious in defeat, Djokovic shared a smile and warm embrace with Alcaraz at the net after his comprehensive loss.

For a second straight year, Djokovic was attempting to equal Roger Federer’s record of eight Wimbledon men’s titles.

The 24-time major winner was also trying to move ahead of Margaret Court to take sole ownership of the all-time record for the most Grand Slam singles titles.

Djokovic suffered a forgettable final

Djokovic has enjoyed many magnificent days on Centre Court, but this was one he is unlikely to look back on with any great fondness.

As modern tradition dictates, Alcaraz climbed up to the players’ box and was leapt upon by his team and family, celebrating a 14th consecutive match win at Wimbledon.

The result continues the four-time major winner’s 100% record in Grand Slam finals, while he becomes the youngest man to win at Wimbledon and the French Open in the same year.

Later on Sunday evening, Alcaraz celebrated Spain’s Euro 2024 final victory over England – making it a perfect day for him and his country.

Alcaraz had looked far from convincing for the majority of this year’s Championships – winning in straight sets just twice before the final.

He had to show resilience to wrestle his way through matches, fighting back against Daniil Medvedev, Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe to sustain his title defence.

It made his run to the final all the more impressive, with his never-say-die mentality the mark of a true champion.

And in Sunday’s final, Alcaraz showed he was saving his best tennis for the last, all-important moment.

Former British number one Tim Henman called it an “annihilation”, while 1987 Wimbledon winner Pat Cash described it as a “perfect performance”.

Alcaraz gives perfect performance

Alcaraz reeled off deft drop shots, perfect volleys and thunderous forehand winners that seemed to stun his 37-year-old opponent.

Following in the footsteps of his fellow Spaniard and hero Rafael Nadal in 2008 and 2010, Alcaraz has achieved the rare feat of winning at Roland Garros and Wimbledon in the same year.

“Credit to Carlos for playing elite tennis, especially from the back of the court. He had it all today,” Djokovic said in his runner-up speech.

When it was revealed that Djokovic had undergone surgery on 5 June for a medial meniscus tear in his right knee, it was not just his title chances that were thrown into doubt.

There were concerns that he would be unable to play at Wimbledon at all.

However, if it was not for the support on his knee, it would have been almost impossible to tell Djokovic had suffered a serious injury.

The seven-time Wimbledon champion had resumed his usual brand of dominant, consistent tennis and dropped just two sets in six matches.

But the level suddenly dropped on Sunday, and Djokovic’s game looked unrecognisable with failed attempts to come to the net and handfuls of unforced errors.

Dramatic beginning to a thrilling final

What was expected to be an enthralling sequel got off to the most dramatic of beginnings – a 14-minute service game from Djokovic, who saved four break points before finally going behind.

Alcaraz’s confident start continued, while a rare double fault from Djokovic gifted a double break that allowed the Spanish third seed to calmly see out the opener.

It was a case of deja vu for the Serb in the second set, with Alcaraz landing delicate drop volleys and booming winners to break early before benefiting from another Djokovic double fault.

Still toiling, Djokovic managed to hold firm in the third until Alcaraz struck to lead 5-4 and give himself a chance to serve out for the title.

But the 21-year-old double-faulted on his first match point, fired into the net on his second and then sent the ball wide on his third – helping Djokovic to claw a break back and force a tie-break.

At that point, prospects of a remarkable comeback and thrilling finish quickly vanished as Alcaraz took control.

“It obviously was not the result I wanted, but of course in the first couple of sets the level of tennis wasn’t up to par from my side,” Djokovic said.

“It wasn’t meant to be. I tried to extend the match, but he was an absolute deserved winner today so congratulations for him.”