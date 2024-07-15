Former France prop Slimani signs for Leinster

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DUBLIN, Ireland, July 15 – Former France international front row Rabah Slimani has signed for Irish province Leinster.

The 34-year-old prop won the last of 57 caps for France in 2019, having made his debut for Les Bleus off the bench against New Zealand in 2013.

Slimani has played almost 300 games in the Top 14 with Stade Francais and most recently Clermont Auvergne.

“I’d like to thank Leo and Leinster Rugby for the opportunity to come and join a club with a massive history and a proven record of competing at the very top end of URC and European rugby,” Slimani told the Leinster Rugby website.

“I am very excited to also experience a new country and a new city to live and to play my rugby and it is one that my family and I are looking forward to.”

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen said the signing of Slimani represented “a great addition to the group, not only providing competition for the first team but also helping some of our young front row players learn and develop”.

“He is a player we have long admired with vast experience at the highest level of Top 14, European and international rugby,” added Cullen of the two-time Challenge Cup winner with Stade.

Slimani joins RG Snyman and Jordie Barrett as new Leinster recruits ahead of next season.