Malkia Strikers middle blocker Trizah Atuka (left) arriving at the Marseille International Airport in France for Team Kenya's pre-olympics camp. Photo/NOC-K

Volleyball

Atuka: ‘It’s Dream Come True’ To Make Olympic Debut After Injury

Published

MIRAMAS, France, Jul 13 – Malkia Strikers’ middle blocker Trizah Atuka has described her dream to don the Kenyan colors at her maiden Olympic Games as “awe-inspiring”.

Atuka’s would-be Olympic debut in Tokyo 2020 came a cropper following a career-threatening knee injury which saw the indefatigable player confined to a wheelchair for a lengthy period.

But following months of hard work and focus, the Kenya team player was back in saddle, making her presence felt locally and across the continent where she scooped multiple coveted awards.

Speaking in Miramas where Team Kenya is currently on pre-Olympic camp, Atuka said: “It feels great, it’s a dream come true. I’ve always dreamt of being an Olympian. I’m super excited to be able to represent my country in Paris.”

She continued: “It’s truly an achievement to be here considering the challenges I have been through, of course, it not easy coming back from a career-threaten injury and it’s satisfying for me because hard work patience and the spirit of never giving up didn’t fade at any point.”

Atuka told Capital Sport that her presence in France is extra special, adding that she would do anything that she could to try to get Malkia Strikers on the medal bracket.

The Pipeline player nevertheless admits it’s going to be super tough challenging the cream of the world’s best on the court.

She expounded: “It’s a great honour and also an added responsibility, but I welcome it, and I will do my best to help the team to input good results.”

“Our trip to Miramas was a bit tiresome though, a bit jet lag here and there; considering that we just came from another tournament in Philippines, but we are managing well and I believe coming here early will enable us relax and recover in good time. For now, we are glad we are here safely and joining the rest of Team Kenya in camp feels great.”

-Alex Isaboke is reporting from Miramas, France-

