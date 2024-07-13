Yamal’s unbelievable year of records… will he add one more?

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 13 – Breaking Pele’s 66-year-old record. Achieving things Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could only have dreamed of at his age.

It is fair to say Lamine Yamal has shaken up the game of football in the past year – and he could have his finest moment yet on Sunday.

The youngest person to play at the Euros, to assist a goal at the Euros and to score a goal at the Euros is bidding to become the youngest person to win the Euros when his Spain team take on England in Berlin.

Not only is he breaking those records, but he is doing it with style. With one goal and three assists, only team-mate Dani Olmo has been involved in more goals at Euro 2024.

It is not just potential, he already seems like one of the most exciting players in the world.

After his goal-of-the-tournament contender in the semi-final win over France, former England striker Gary Lineker said “a superstar is born”.

So what has Barcelona winger Yamal, who turned 17 on Saturday, achieved so far in his career – and why is it so special?

How rare has Yamal’s breakthrough been?

Before turning 17, Yamal had played 51 times for Barcelona, scoring seven goals and setting up another seven.

For Spain he has 13 appearances, three goals and six assists.

By comparison, neither Argentina’s Messi nor Portugal’s Ronaldo – the two greatest players of this generation – had played a single first-team game for club or country when they were 16.

And when we look at the players expected to replace Messi and Ronaldo as Ballon d’Or rivals – France’s Kylian Mbappe and Norway’s Erling Haaland – their stats at this age cannot compare to Yamal either.

Mbappe had played four games for Monaco, making one assist before turning 17 – while Haaland had played 23 times in Norway for second-tier Bryne and top-flight Molde, scoring once.

Even one of the most famous players to make their breakthrough at 16, Wayne Rooney, had only played 10 times for Everton and scored three goals before reaching 17.

The club records Yamal has broken

Not all of Yamal’s appearances so far have come aged 16… because he was 15 when he made his Barcelona debut.

Aged 15 years and 290 days he became Barcelona’s youngest player in the La Liga era when he replaced Gavi with six minutes to go in a 4-0 win over Real Betis on 29 April 2023.

On 20 August, at the age of 16 years and 38 days, he became the youngest player since 1939 to start a La Liga game when he lined up in a 2-0 win over Cadiz.

One week later he became the youngest player to assist a La Liga goal in the 21st century when he crossed for Gavi to head in during a 4-3 win at Villarreal.

He became the youngest player to start a game in the Champions League, at 16 and 83 days, in a 1-0 win at Porto on 4 October.

Four days later he became the youngest goalscorer in La Liga history when he netted in the first half of a 2-2 draw at Granada.

He became the youngest player to play in El Clasico, the youngest player to set up a Champions League goal, aged 16 years and 153 days at Antwerp, and the youngest player and scorer in the Spanish Super Cup.

Yamal also became the youngest player to score in the Spanish Cup this century, the youngest player to score twice in a La Liga game, the youngest player in a Champions League knockout game and a quarter-final.

Unsurprisingly he is the youngest player to make 50 appearances for Barcelona and the youngest player to play 10 Champions League games.

Even Lamal could not match the records of Armand Martinez Sagi, though. He was Barcelona’s youngest ever player and scorer at the age of 14 in the Catalan Championship in 1920 – nine years before Spain had a national league.

Among the few major records he has missed out on are youngest player in the Champions League (Youssoufa Moukoko was 16 years and 18 days for Borussia Dortmund against Zenit St Petersburg in 2020) or La Liga (Luka Romero was 15 years and 219 days old for Mallorca against Real Madrid in 2020).

He has yet to net in the Champions League and will not have the chance to break Ansu Fati’s record as youngest scorer, aged 17 years and 40 days for Barcelona against Inter Milan in 2019, in that tournament now.

The Spain records Yamal has broken

On 8 September 2023, Yamal became Spain’s youngest player and goalscorer in the same game – a 7-1 win over Georgia in Euro 2024 qualifying.

He was aged 16 years and 57 days when he came on for Dani Olmo just before half-time.

That was before he had even scored for Barcelona.

Only Martin Odegaard, who was 15 years and 300 days when he played for Norway in 2014, has ever been younger while playing a European Championship qualifier.

In this summer’s finals, Yamal has broken nearly every record there is to break – even though he has been doing school homework during some of his downtime in Germany.

He became the first 16-year-old to play at a men’s Euros when he started their group opener against Croatia.

Yamal set up Dani Carvajal’s goal for 3-0 in that game making him the youngest assister in Euros history.

In the semi-final against France he became the youngest goalscorer in European Championship history – aged 16 years and 362 days.

In that game he passed two Pele landmarks that stood since 1958 – the youngest player to score at a Euros or World Cup – and the youngest to feature in the semi-finals of either.

What else can Yamal do this summer?

Now can he become the youngest player to win the Euros?

He could also achieve another quirky record… becoming the first 16-year-old and the first 17-year-old to score at a Euros.

He turned 17 the day before the final – and the previous youngest Euros goalscorer was Johan Vonlanthen at the age of 18.

In theory the Spanish FA could be fined if the game goes to extra time and Yamal is still on the pitch. Germany’s Youth Employment Protection Act prohibits under-18s from working beyond 23:00 local time.

It does, though appear very unlikely any such action would be enforced.

What about ‘that’ photo?

Lionel Messi with Lamine Yamal as an infant. PHOTO/OPTUS SPORT

A photo has been doing the rounds from a charity calendar photoshoot taken at Barcelona’s Nou Camp in 2007.

In it 20-year-old Barcelona forward Messi, who would go on to become the club’s all-time leading goalscorer, held baby Yamal and helped him have a bath.

The shoot came about after Unicef did a raffle in the town of Mataro where Lamine’s family lived.

Photographer Joan Monfort, a freelancer for the Associated Press, only discovered last week that the baby in the picture was Yamal.

“He [Messi] was coming out of the locker room and suddenly he finds himself in another locker room with a plastic tub full of water and a baby in it. It was complicated. He didn’t even know how to hold him at first,” said Monfort.

Yamal is already looking like he could go on to become a Barcelona legend – so no pressure on any baby he ever has a photoshoot with to follow in that tradition…