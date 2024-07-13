Villa close to signing Everton's Onana for £50m - Capital Sports
Amadou Onana rises to score Everton's equalizer. PHOTO/Everton/X

English Premiership

Villa close to signing Everton’s Onana for £50m

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 13, Aston Villa are in advanced talks to sign midfielder Amadou Onana from Everton for a fee in the region of £50m.

The 22-year-old featured for Belgium at Euro 2024 and would have the opportunity to play Champions League football next season.

Onana joined from Lille for £33m in August 2022 and has gone on to make 72 appearances for the Toffees, scoring four goals.

Arsenal held an initial conversation with Onana’s representatives earlier this year but did not follow up on their interest.

It is understood Villa’s fee meets Everton’s valuation of the midfielder, who also had interest from Manchester United.

Senegal-born Onana has also played for Hamburg, having progressed through the ranks at Hoffenheim after starting in Anderlecht’s academy.

Villa have been in the market for a new midfielder after selling Douglas Luiz to Juventus for £42.35m last month.

They are also expected to complete the return of Jaden Philogene in the coming days after the Hull winger flew back from the Tigers’ training camp in Turkey on Friday.

The England Under-21 winger is due to sign a five-year contract in a move worth about £18m, returning to Villa Park less than 12 months after being sold to the Tigers.

Villa included a matching option in his move last September and snatched him from Ipswich, who had agreed an £18m deal with Hull.

