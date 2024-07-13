‘Victory in Monaco too good to be true’ – Diamond League winner Akidor admits

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 13 – Kenya’s Margaret Akidor is yet to come to terms with her win at Friday’s Diamond League in Monaco.

Akidor said she did not line up at the start for the women’s 5000m with thoughts of winning the race but grew in confidence with every lap.

“I was not expecting to win because it is my first time in Monaco. I am so proud of myself because this is my first Diamond League victory. After 3000m the pacemaker slowed down but I just decided to push through because I knew I was strong,” the Japan-based runner said.

Akidor clocked a personal best of 14:39.49 to cross the finish line first, ahead of Ethiopian Likina Abemaw (14:40.44) and Japan’s Nozomi Tanaka (14:40.86) in second and third respectively.

The race was the first for the 22-year-old since missing out on a place on the plane to the Paris Olympics after clocking 15:16.58 to finish seventh at the national trials at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Akidor said her decision to compete in Monaco was borne out of that disappointment.

“After the trials for the Olympics, when I didn´t make the team, we decided to run in Monaco. I am not racing soon, I will go back to Japan where I train and live,” she said.

Her win in the French principality is the second time Akidor has made the podium at at a Diamond League event.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

She clocked 8:29.88 to finish third in the women’s 3000m at the Xiamen Diamond League in September last year.