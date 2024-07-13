Team Kenya Given Tips On Financial Literacy And Media Training Thanks To Safaricom Ahead Of Paris Olympics

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 13 – Kenya’s leading technology company, Safaricom took a significant step to empower Kenyan athletes by providing comprehensive financial and digital literacy and media training ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics set to commence July 26.

The training held in Eldoret, saw over 40 athletes and their coaches, who are gearing up for the global sporting showpiece get trained on various financial management skills including budgeting, saving, investing, and understanding financial products and services helping them secure their future and make informed decisions.

Similarly, media training ensures they can represent themselves and our nation with confidence and clarity.

“In line with our commitment to support the holistic development of athletes, today we have brought on board financial and media experts to educate and empower our athletes on financial and media management, as this is crucial for their success both during and beyond their sporting careers. At Safaricom, we believe in the power of sports to inspire and unite communities. Our goal is to support our athletes not just on the track and field but also in their personal lives,” Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa said.

Experts in financial management provided insights and practical advice to help athletes make informed decisions about their earnings and future investments.

In addition to financial management, athletes were also trained on personal branding, effective communication strategies, handling interviews, managing social media, and dealing with the press.

The sessions included hands-on practice and real-world scenarios to help athletes build confidence to present themselves positively in the media spotlight.

The event also witnessed Safaricom unveiling 1500m and 5000m world record holder Faith Kipyegon as its brand ambassador for the “Sisi Wote Ni Mabingwa” campaign.

“I feel honoured and empowered by today’s workshop, having learned a great deal about financial management. This initiative by Safaricom is truly commendable. As athletes, we often focus solely on our training and competitions. However, understanding how to manage our finances and interact with the media is equally important. This training has provided us with valuable knowledge that will benefit us throughout our careers and beyond, helping us avoid the financial hardships that some successful athletes have faced in the past due to a lack of proper guidance on financial management,” said Faith Kipyegon, 1500m World record holder.

A similar training held two weeks ago at the Team Kenya training camp at Kasarani Stadium benefited the Kenya 7s Rugby team, Shujaa and the National Volleyball team, the Malkia Strikers.

Early last month, Safaricom committed KES 30 million in cash and kind for Team Kenya for the upcoming Paris Olympics in France. The sponsorship includes travel insurance for athletes, airtime, and data bundles to support Team Kenya.

In addition, the support to Team Kenya also included financial literacy workshops, and media training sessions for athletes during their camps and workshop sessions.