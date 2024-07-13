Krejcikova holds off Paolini to win Wimbledon title

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WIMBLEDON, United Kingdom, July 13 – Barbora Krejcikova held off a charge from Jasmine Paolini in a gripping final at Wimbledon to claim her second Grand Slam singles title.

The 31st seed followed in the footsteps of 2023 champion Marketa Vondrousova to make it back-to-back triumphs for the Czech Republic in the women’s singles.

Krejcikova, a French Open winner in 2021, held her arms aloft as she sealed a 6-2 2-6 6-4 victory on her third championship point.

She shared a warm embrace with Paolini at the net before looking up and blowing a kiss towards the sky.

With the victory, Krejcikova has emulated her late friend and coach Jana Novotna.

The 1998 Wimbledon champion died from ovarian cancer in 2017 at the age of 49.

In keeping with Wimbledon tradition, Krejcikova clambered up to the players’ box to celebrate with her team and family, many of whom were in tears.

“It’s unreal what just happened,” Krejcikova said in her victory speech.

“It’s the best day of my tennis career and the best day of my life.”

The result is a second straight Grand Slam final defeat for Paolini, who fell to Iga Swiatek in straight sets in last month’s Roland Garros showpiece.

The 28-year-old was bidding to become Italy’s first women’s singles champion at Wimbledon.

‘It’s unbelievable I’m stood here’

With both players being unexpected finalists, it was guaranteed there would be a first-time women’s champion for the seventh Wimbledon in a row.

And after nearly two hours on court, it was Krejcikova’s name that was etched on the Venus Rosewater Dish.

It had been a difficult season until now for Krejcikova, who has been hampered by a back injury and illness.

Between the end of January’s Australian Open and this month’s Championships, she had played nine singles matches, winning just three.

Now she has won through seven matches in the space of two weeks.

“Two weeks ago [in the first round against Veronika Kudermetova] I had a very tough match, and I wasn’t in good shape before that because I was injured and ill,” Krejcikova said.

“I didn’t really have a good beginning to the season. It’s unbelievable I’m stood here now and I’ve won Wimbledon. I have no idea [how it happened].”