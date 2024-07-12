Ruaraka ‘A’ Renews Rivalry With Kanbis As Swamis Take On Sir Ali

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 12 – Sunday’s Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) 50 -Overs League derby between defending champions Ruaraka A and last season’s contenders Kanbis A will definitely revisit memories of one of the most extraordinary rivalries in recent times.

The last time both teams met in a high-scoring 50-Overs League encounter in Ruaraka, the hosts decimated Kanbis by a paltry 2 runs -just as things had begun to look up at crunch time for the visitors.

Chasing the massive target, Kanbis managed 334 runs for nine in 50 Overs, but were left to rue Rakep Patel’s late exit after he was caught out by Maxwell Swaminathan, hence the loss.

Speaking about the rivalry, Kanbis skipper Dhiren Gondaria sounded quite febrile: “Ruaraka are a good side with three good overseas players and some talented locals too, we’ll just go and play fearless cricket, give 100 percent effort and the result will follow us.”

During Kanbis’ win over Shree Cutchi Leva Patel Samaj YL A last weekend, Dhiren hit 82 off 43 deliveries and revealed why his boys will not be pushovers in the NPCA 50-Overs League this season.

Apart from Kanbis’ 7-wicket victory over SCLPS YL A at Eastleigh ground, several matches were blighted by bad weather.

Many of the matches scheduled for last weekend were washed out as several venues suffered the effects of last Sunday’s heavy rainfall. The NPCA Division Two match pitting Stray Lions C against Kenya Kongonis B was also abandoned due to last weekend’s inclement weather.

“In our last match against Samaj we played well, all round good cricket from bowling to fielding and to how we finished the game chasing down the target on a slow pitch which was affected by rains,” said Dhiren.

–Swamis on the Prowl–

Swamibapa A will square it out with Sir Ali Muslim Club A in another Super Division match scheduled for Nairobi Jaffery’s grounds.

Swamis’ hitman Sachin Gill is brimming with confidence well in time for the Sir Ali fixture: “We would like to maintain the momentum that we had from our first game, and continue strengthening our batting.”

Meanwhile, NPCA has declared the match between Sikh Union A and Ruaraka A abandoned and points shared between the two sides.

Earlier, the CricHeroes App had indicated that Sikh Union had won by 28 runs on DLS but NPCA Fixtures Secretary Vishal Bhojani, in a letter to the Hon. Secretaries of Sikh Union Club Nairobi and Ruaraka Sports Club, copied to NPCA Secretary and Umpires Panel, clarified:

“Reference is made to the above NPCA Super League fixture between Ruaraka A and Sikh Union A played on 7th July 2024 at Ruaraka Sports Club. “The match start was delayed due to adverse weather and ground conditions and eventually started with a reduced number of overs i.e. 30 overs per side.”

Vishal continued: “Unfortunately, the second innings was stopped at 19th over due to heavy rain and the match couldn’t resume for completion.

Our By-Laws and International Cricket Council Playing conditions are very clear on the outcome of such matches.

Our by-laws in line with ICC ODI Playing conditions clearly state that to constitute a match, a minimum of 20 overs should have been bowled in the second innings.

In the above match, unfortunately, the second innings was halted due to rain and the match had to be stopped at 19th over and could not resume due to weather conditions.”

Sikh Union- who have enlisted three pros from Pakistan in Ali Shahid Butt, Shoaib Akram and Ali Raza- have a bye this weekend.

SUN/14/07/2024 -FIXTURES

SUPER DIVISION

Ruaraka A vs Kanbis A (Ruaraka)

Kongonis A vs Stray Lions A (Nbi Club)

Swamibapa A vs Sir Ali A (Nbi Jaffreys)

SCLPS YL A vs Nbi Gymkhana A (SCLPS)

Bye Sikh Union A

DIVISION ONE

Kanbis B vs Ruaraka B (Eastleigh)

Stray Lions B vs Wolves CC A (Peponi)

GI Unicorns vs A SCLPS YL B (Goan Institute)

Swamibapa B vs Ngara SC A (Jamhuri)

Sikh Union B vs Sir Ali B (Sikh Union)

Nbi Gymkhana B vs Obuya A (Nbi Gymkhana)

DIVISION TWO

Stray Lions C vs Legends CC (Impala) Obuya B vs GI Unicorns B (Lenana) Wolves B vs Kongonis B (Viraj)

Ngara B vs Stray Leopards B (Ngara)