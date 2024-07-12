No pressure on me, says sprinter Ekwam ahead of maiden Olympics

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 12 – Kenyan sprinter Zablon Ekwam says he is under no pressure ahead of his maiden appearance at the Olympic Games, and says his focus is solely on running a good race and executing his style well.

Ekwam, 26, qualified for his first ever Olympic Games after clocking 44.69 to finish fourth at the Kip Keino Classic in April, his finishing time, which ranks as his lifetime best, being enough to earn him a place on the plane to Paris.

“I was actually surprised because I had not planned to qualify at that event. For me, it was a massive blessing. I wanted to try and qualify this month but it came earlier than expected. I am very delighted to have qualified because it has been a long time before we had a Kenyan in that event at the Olympic Games,” Ekwam said.

Olympics a massive platform

The former national champion believes the Olympics will offer him a massive platform to open more doors for his career, even as he plans to become a mainstay globally in the one-lap race.

Despite missing out on a medal at the Africa Athletics Championships in Cameroon where he finished fourth, Ekwam believes he is in good shape heading to Paris.

“Cameroon was very hectic for me and most of the Kenyan athletes so we cannot even use it to gauge ourselves. At the moment, I have just been trying to get my body in good shape and polish in terms of speed and endurance,” Ekwam further said.

Looking ahead to the Olympics, Ekwam says he is excited to race, and cannot put any pressure on himself as he is making his debut. Despite being the lone Kenyan in the race, he believes he can weather the storm.

Hoping to execute well

Zablon Ekwam reacts after earning qualification time for the Olympic Games at the Kip Keino Classic. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

“I am just going there to execute well and see how fast we can go and which doors we can open. I am not going there with any pressure. My ambition is to do my best. There is no pressure being the lone Kenyan. It is all about mental strength and I know my capabilities,” he adds.

Ekwam will have two races in Belgium and Italy this coming week, which he says he will use to gauge his level of preparedness ahead of the Olympics.

“At the moment with just under a month left, I can say I am seven out of 10. The two races will help me to gauge where I am and what I need to do heading to the Olympics,” he noted.

After his two races, Ekwam will report to Team Kenya’s residential camp in Miramas, South of France, to firm up his preparations further.