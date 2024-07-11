“Widen Your World”:  Turkish Airlines To Connect Fans With Their Teams At Paris 2024 Olympics

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MIRAMAS, France, Jul 11 – With an ever-expanding network in the world, comprising 118 countries, 228 cities and 45 local flights, the Turkish Airlines continues to harness the unifying power of sports to relay its slogan “Widen Your World” to the masses around the globe.

And as the 2024 Olympics countdown continues in earnest, Turkish Airlines is already connecting fans and teams to Olympic qualifiers and pre-event preparations.

-Connecting More Countries Than Any Other-

The Turkish carrier will also connect a myriad of sports personalities and their support systems to the iconic Summer Games that return to the French Capital for the third occasion; following previous editions in 1900 and 1924.

From July 26 to August 11, the world’s attention will shift to the City of Paris, and Turkish Airlines will definitely uphold its longstanding reputation as the leading carrier that travels to more countries in the world; hence their busy summer flight schedule, by and large.

Team Kenya has already touched down in France, arriving at the Marseille International Airport, a route that Turkish Airline operates as well – on their way to Miramas where they are stationed for a two-week Pre-Olympics boot camp.

– Sports As A Lever For Global Growth– NOC-K president Paul Tergat arriving at the Marseille International Airport ahead of the two-week Team Kenya boot camp in Miramas, France. Photo/ALEX ISABOKE

Turkish Airlines travels to most countries in the world, and during this edition of the Olympics, it will effectively connect fans with their teams!

And as all roads lead to Paris for Games of the XXXIII Olympiad, there will definitely be copious flight bookings to the French Capital where the iconic Turkish carrier will effectively continue using sports “as a lever for global growth”.

That the value Turkish Airlines brings to the global sports industry is beyond “travel” goes without saying; and that partnerships with major sports properties speak for themselves!

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Paris 2024 was the successful bid to bring the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad and the XVII Paralympic Games, to the French capital city. Capital FM Sports Editor Alex Isaboke, who flew Turkish Airline to Marseille, France before connecting to Miramas to cover Team Kenya Pre-Olympics Camp ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Paris formally announced its intention to bid on 23 June 2015 – the date on which Olympic Day is globally celebrated.

Following withdrawals in the 2024 Summer Olympics bidding process that led to just two candidate cities (Los Angeles and Paris), the IOC announced that the 2028 Summer Olympics would be awarded at the same time as the 2024 Games; after Los Angeles agreed on July 31, 2017 to host the 2028 Games. It was officially announced at the IOC Session in Lima, Peru. Javelin star Julius Yego arriving at the Marseille International Airport for Miramas Team Kenya Boot Camp ahead of Paris Olympics. Photo/ALEX ISABOKE

Paris will be the second city (after London) to host the Olympic Games three times.

Of note, 2024 marks the 100th anniversary of Paris’ 1924 Summer Olympics, as well as the first Olympic Winter Games in Chamonix.

On July 31, 2017, it was announced that rival bidder Los Angeles would host in 2028, effectively giving Paris the 2024 games.

The 2024 Paralympic Games will run from August 28, 2024 to September 8, 2024.

-Alex Isaboke is reporting from Miramas, France-