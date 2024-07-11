USA sack head coach Berhalter after Copa America poor performance - Capital Sports
USA
Berhalte, 50, had two stints in charge, the first of which ended in 2022 with an investigation into his past conduct. PHOTO/Flashscore

Football

WASHINGTON, United States, Jul 11 – The USA have sacked head coach Gregg Berhalter following their Copa America group-stage exit.

This month they became the first host nation to be eliminated from the group phase after defeats by Panama and Uruguay.

“We are deeply grateful to Gregg for his commitment the past five years to the men’s national team and to US soccer,” said United States Soccer Federation sporting director Matt Crocker.

“Gregg has earned the respect of everyone within our organisation and has played a pivotal role in bringing together a young team and moving the program forward.”

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been linked with the manager’s job, and Crocker said the “search process” had begun.

The USA will co-host the 2026 World Cup with Canada and Mexico.

He was four years into the role when he admitted kicking his wife when they were teenagers.

He was investigated by US Soccer, which found it had “no legal impediment to employing him”.

In his first spell the USA reached the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and won the Concacaf Nations League Gold Cup in 2021, but his second spell lasted only 14 games.

After the 1-0 defeat by Uruguay, Berhalter said he was the right person to lead the team to the 2026 World Cup.

