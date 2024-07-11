Netherlands fans attack England supporters

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DORTMUND, Germany, July 11 – Five people suffered minor injuries after England fans were attacked by the Netherlands supporters in Dortmund before Wednesday’s Euro 2024 semi-final, according to UK police.

Police said a group of the Netherlands fans attacked England fans in bars and attempted to steal flags.

They said that the majority of the Netherlands fans were there to “enjoy the game” but there were some groups of supporters deemed a “risk”.

UK police are in Germany working alongside local police for the game, which kicks off at 20:00 BST.

A video has emerged on social media appearing to show a group of fans throwing chairs towards a bar, including a man visibly in a Dutch football shirt.

People are then seen shielding themselves and moving inside, before further fighting breaks out with objects thrown at and from within the bar.

A man called Leo, who works at the bar, told the BBC: “At first it was two or three people. I tried to separate them but then it got too heated and everything flew around.

“It’s really upsetting.”

Leo added that the bar’s TV was damaged in the incident so they are now unable to show the game.

A statement from the UK Football Policing Unit read: “We are aware of some reports and videos circulating of disorder in Dortmund.

“It appears that there have been several instances of Dutch fans attacking England fans in bars and attempting to steal flags.

“We are also aware that in addition to the tens of thousands of Dutch fans there to enjoy the game, there are groups of risk supporters who have travelled to Dortmund from the Netherlands.”

The Dutch FA said 110,000 the Netherlands fans have travelled to Dortmund, compared to 40,000 from England.

The winners of the game will play Spain in Sunday’s final.