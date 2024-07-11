FKFPL Champs Gor, FKF Cup winners Police in tough Continental draws

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 11 – Record FKF Premier League champions Gor Mahia and first-time FKF Cup winners Kenya Police FC will have to beat the defending champions, if their dreams of making it to the group phase of the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup respectively are to come true.

Both sides have been handed tough assignments after the draws were conducted in Cairo on Thursday afternoon.

In the first preliminary round of the Champions League, K’Ogalo will start its campaign away from home with a date against Sudan’s Al Merrikh.

If they win that game, they will then sail to the final round of qualification for the group stages, where a date against reigning champions Al Ahly awaits.

Ahly are the record winners of the Champions League and have won three titles in a row. They were seeded top for Thursday afternoon’s draw and are exempt from the first preliminary round.

In the Confederation Cup, Kenya Police also face a similar predicament like Gor, playing against the defending champions in a bid for a group stage appearance.

Police will start their campaign away to Ethiopia Coffee, and if they win that match, then they will progress to the second preliminary round where a date against Confederation Cup holders Zamalek of Egypt awaits.