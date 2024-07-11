FKFPL Champs Gor, FKF Cup winners Police in tough Continental draws - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Gor
Gor
Gor Mahia captain Philemon Otieno leads the team in celebrating their 21st FKF PL title. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Football

FKFPL Champs Gor, FKF Cup winners Police in tough Continental draws

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 11 – Record FKF Premier League champions Gor Mahia and first-time FKF Cup winners Kenya Police FC will have to beat the defending champions, if their dreams of making it to the group phase of the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup respectively are to come true.

Both sides have been handed tough assignments after the draws were conducted in Cairo on Thursday afternoon.

In the first preliminary round of the Champions League, K’Ogalo will start its campaign away from home with a date against Sudan’s Al Merrikh.

If they win that game, they will then sail to the final round of qualification for the group stages, where a date against reigning champions Al Ahly awaits.

Ahly are the record winners of the Champions League and have won three titles in a row. They were seeded top for Thursday afternoon’s draw and are exempt from the first preliminary round.

In the Confederation Cup, Kenya Police also face a similar predicament like Gor, playing against the defending champions in a bid for a group stage appearance.

Police will start their campaign away to Ethiopia Coffee, and if they win that match, then they will progress to the second preliminary round where a date against Confederation Cup holders Zamalek of Egypt awaits.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved