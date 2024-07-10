Djokovic into Wimbledon semis after De Minaur withdraws - Capital Sports
Novak Djokovic reacts during his match against Rune at Wimbledon. PHOTO/Sky

Tennis

Djokovic into Wimbledon semis after De Minaur withdraws

Published

WIMBLEDON, United Kingdom, July 10 – Novak Djokovic is through to the semi-finals of Wimbledon after Alex de Minaur withdrew from their last-eight tie because of a hip injury.

The Australian ninth seed was scheduled to take on 24-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic in Wednesday’s second match on Centre Court.

Djokovic, 37, is handed a walkover and will face either Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti or American 13th seed Taylor Fritz in the semi-finals.

“I am devastated to pull out due to a hip injury,” De Minaur said.

“I felt a loud crack during the last three points of my match against [Arthur] Fils.

“[I] got a scan yesterday and it confirmed that this was the injury and with high risk of making it worse if I was to step on court.”

De Minaur defeated Frenchman Fils in four sets on Monday to reach his first quarter-final at Wimbledon.

The 25-year-old said the recovery period was between three and six weeks.

His withdrawal helps Djokovic in his bid to win an eighth title at Wimbledon and move level with Roger Federer.

Djokovic reached his 15th quarter-final at Wimbledon on Monday after defeating Denmark’s Holger Rune.

In his on-court interview afterwards, he accused fans of disrespecting him, saying they used a Rune chant as “an excuse to boo”.

Wimbledon organisers have filled the slot on Centre Court with a second-round mixed doubles match featuring British duo Joe Salisbury and Heather Watson, who take on Jan Zielinski of Poland and Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei.

That will be followed by a women’s invitational doubles match, with Australia’s Ashleigh Barty and Casey Dellacqua playing Germany’s Andrea Petkovic and Magdalena Rybarikova of Slovakia.

