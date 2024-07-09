Everton reach agreement to sign Hull winger Philogene

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 9 – Everton have reached an agreement with Hull over the signing of winger Jaden Philogene for a reported £16m.

The Toffees had expressed an interest in signing the 22-year-old last month and are now looking like frontrunners for the in-demand Englishman.

It is believed the player is keen on a move to Goodison Park, having scored 12 goals in 33 games for the Tigers last season.

Newly promoted Ipswich had been hopeful of completing a deal for the England Under-21 international with Crystal Palace also reportedly interested.

Hull owner Acun Illicati had said there was also real interest from La Liga giants Barcelona in signing Philogene.

Philogene would become Everton’s fourth signing of the summer after Tim Iroegbunam, Jack Harrison and Iliman Ndiaye.