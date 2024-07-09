Everton reach agreement to sign Hull winger Philogene - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

New Everton signing Jaden Philogene. PHOTO/EVERTON FC - LIVERPOOL ECHO FACEBOOK

English Premiership

Everton reach agreement to sign Hull winger Philogene

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 9 – Everton have reached an agreement with Hull over the signing of winger Jaden Philogene for a reported £16m.

The Toffees had expressed an interest in signing the 22-year-old last month and are now looking like frontrunners for the in-demand Englishman.

It is believed the player is keen on a move to Goodison Park, having scored 12 goals in 33 games for the Tigers last season.

Newly promoted Ipswich had been hopeful of completing a deal for the England Under-21 international with Crystal Palace also reportedly interested.

Hull owner Acun Illicati had said there was also real interest from La Liga giants Barcelona in signing Philogene.

Philogene would become Everton’s fourth signing of the summer after Tim Iroegbunam, Jack Harrison and Iliman Ndiaye.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved