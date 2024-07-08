Hawks show class to see off Zetech and book KPA in KBF final

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 8 – Equity Hawks put in a spirited, classy performance to see off the Zetech University Sparks 61-46 in game five of the Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) women’s Premier League semi-finals and book a date against holders Kenya Ports Authority in next weekend’s final.

The Hawks won the best of five semi-final series 3-2 to avenge for last season’s misgivings, when they were swept 3-0 by the University girls.

Heading into this weekend’s games, the two sides were evenly poised at 1-1 and Zetech threatened to go all the way when they won game three on Friday night to go 2-1 up.

Girls played good basketball – Coach Ben

Equity Hawks head coach Ben Oluoch discusses a point with his assistant Samba Mjomba. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

However, the Hawks awakened from their slumber and won game four and five, winning game four 56-33 on Saturday night before finishing off the job on Sunday.

“I am delighted because the girls really showed up and played good basketball in the last two games. We corrected a few things especially in our defense and we got the win. Now the focus is on the final and hopefully we can keep improving and getting better,” said Ben Oluoch, the Equity Hawks head coach.

MaryAnne Nyagaki put on the highest scoring output for the bankers with 13 points and six rebounds, while Betty Kananu had 11 points and eight rebounds. Jemimah Omondi also posted double digits with 10 points to her name.

Zetech struggle without Madina

Zetech’s Beryl Aoko is closely guarded by Equity’s Deborah Atieno. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Without star player Madina Okot, Zetech struggled to keep at pace and were not their usual dangerous side especially on the boards.

Naomi Bosibori was their best scorer with a game high 16 points with Maureen Bosibori also putting in a shift with 12 points and seven rebounds.

Equity will now take on Kenya Ports Authority in the final, the defending champions having thrashed Strathmore University 3-0, after winning game three 84-45 on Saturday at the Makande Gymnasium.