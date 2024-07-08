Hawks show class to see off Zetech and book KPA in KBF final - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Equity
Equity
Zetech's Naomi Bosibori attempts to dribble past Equity's Elizabeth Okumu. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Basketball

Hawks show class to see off Zetech and book KPA in KBF final

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 8 – Equity Hawks put in a spirited, classy performance to see off the Zetech University Sparks 61-46 in game five of the Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) women’s Premier League semi-finals and book a date against holders Kenya Ports Authority in next weekend’s final.

The Hawks won the best of five semi-final series 3-2 to avenge for last season’s misgivings, when they were swept 3-0 by the University girls.

Heading into this weekend’s games, the two sides were evenly poised at 1-1 and Zetech threatened to go all the way when they won game three on Friday night to go 2-1 up.

Girls played good basketball – Coach Ben

Equity
Equity Hawks head coach Ben Oluoch discusses a point with his assistant Samba Mjomba. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

However, the Hawks awakened from their slumber and won game four and five, winning game four 56-33 on Saturday night before finishing off the job on Sunday.

“I am delighted because the girls really showed up and played good basketball in the last two games. We corrected a few things especially in our defense and we got the win. Now the focus is on the final and hopefully we can keep improving and getting better,” said Ben Oluoch, the Equity Hawks head coach.

MaryAnne Nyagaki put on the highest scoring output for the bankers with 13 points and six rebounds, while Betty Kananu had 11 points and eight rebounds. Jemimah Omondi also posted double digits with 10 points to her name.

Zetech struggle without Madina 

Equity
Zetech’s Beryl Aoko is closely guarded by Equity’s Deborah Atieno. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Without star player Madina Okot, Zetech struggled to keep at pace and were not their usual dangerous side especially on the boards.

Naomi Bosibori was their best scorer with a game high 16 points with Maureen Bosibori also putting in a shift with 12 points and seven rebounds.

Equity will now take on Kenya Ports Authority in the final, the defending champions having thrashed Strathmore University 3-0, after winning game three 84-45 on Saturday at the Makande Gymnasium.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved