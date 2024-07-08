Bellamy not ruled out as Wales close on shortlist

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 8 – Wales are narrowing their options in the hunt for a new manager – with Craig Bellamy still a contender to replace Rob Page.

Bellamy is currently part of the coaching set-up at Burnley, with new Clarets boss Scott Parker keen to work with the 44-year-old former Wales captain.

But Bellamy is thought to be still among the names being seriously considered by Welsh football’s governing body for a shortlist of possible managers.

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) has met with several potential candidates during the two weeks since Page’s departure.

Bellamy, capped 78 times, is believed to have spoken with officials while Thierry Henry and Georgia boss Willy Sagnol are also being considered, but ex-Wales boss Ryan Giggs is not.

Oxford United manager Des Buckingham has also emerged as a surprise contender.

The 39-year-old recently led Oxford to the Championship having had international experience during an impressive stint with New Zealand’s age-grade sides, overseeing qualification for the Under-20 World Cup and Olympics.

A former Oxford youth-team player who got his coaching break during Chris Wilder’s time at the club, Buckingham also served as assistant manager at A-League side Melbourne City.

He was appointed manager at fellow City Football Group side Mumbai City, winning the Indian Super League, before joining Oxford as manager in November 2023.

The FAW is determined to examine all options as they seek the right candidate to lead Wales’ bid to reach the 2026 World Cup.

That has meant looking around the globe for potential managers, with Sagnol also having been on the radar of senior figures after leading Georgia – who were in their first major tournament – to the knockout stages of Euro 2024.

Sagnol is out of contract at the end of this year, although the Georgian Football Federation is expected to offer the ex-France and Bayern Munich defender a significant pay rise in an attempt to keep him.

Sagnol’s former international team-mate Thierry Henry has also been under consideration, but the Arsenal legend is another who is under contract elsewhere as he prepares to manage France’s Olympic team at this month’s Games in Paris.

FAW chief football officer Dave Adams is leading the search, with chief executive Noel Mooney also involved, as they cast an eye over other managers working with national sides.

Former Greece and Sunderland boss Gus Poyet expressed an interest in the role but BBC Sport Wales has learned Poyet is not among the leading candidates.

Giggs, who stepped aside in 2020 before eventually resigning in June 2022, is not thought to be among those being considered.

Bellamy narrowly missed out on the Wales job to Giggs in 2018, with the Cardiff-born striker going on to take his first steps in senior coaching as assistant to Vincent Kompany at both Anderlecht and Burnley.

He was named Burnley’s acting manager when Kompany left Turf Moor for Bayern Munich in May, but is now set to return to coaching duties following the appointment of former Fulham and Bournemouth manager Parker.

Page was sacked last month after failing to lead Wales to Euro 2024.