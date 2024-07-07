Wanyonyi cruises to second in super-fast race at Paris Diamond League

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 7 – Kenya’s Emmanuel Wanyonyi continued his preparations for this summer’s Olympics with a second-place finish in the men’s 800m at the Paris Diamond League on Sunday evening.

Wanyonyi clocked a personal best of 1:41.58, behind Algerian Djamel Sedjati who timed a world lead of 1:41.56 – also the third fastest time in the history of the one-lap race.

Frenchman Gabriel Tual came third in 1:41.61, just ahead of another Kenyan, Aaron Kemei, who clocked 1:42.08 in fourth.

Commonwealth Games champion Wycliffe Kinyamal came a close fifth, also clocking 1:42.08.

Wanyonyi’s feat in the French capital comes just over three weeks since he clocked 1:41.70 at the national trials to clinch his ticket to the quadrennial games, also set for Paris.

The world 800m silver medalist is having quite the season, having also smashed the mile world record at the Road to Records event in May in Herzogenaurach, Germany.