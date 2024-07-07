Vikings rookie Jackson dies in car crash

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MINNESOTA, United States, July 7 – Minnesota Vikings cornerback Khyree Jackson has died in a car crash at the age of 24.

Rookie Jackson and two former high school team-mates, Isaiah Hazel and Anthony Lytton Jr, died early on Saturday morning in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

The Dodge Charger they were travelling in collided with another vehicle that was trying to change lanes at high speed.

“I am absolutely crushed by this news,” said Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell.

“Khyree brought a contagious energy to our facility and our team. His confidence and engaging personality immediately drew his team-mates to him.

“In our short time together, it was evident Khyree was going to develop into a tremendous professional football player, but what was more impressive was his desire to become the best person he could be for his family and those around him.”

A Vikings statement read: “We are devastated by the news of Khyree Jackson’s death following an overnight car accident.

“Our thoughts are with Khyree’s family, friends, team-mates and coaches, as well as all the victims of this tragic accident.”

Jackson was selected by the Vikings in the fourth round of the NFL Draft in April but had yet to play a game.