Vikings rookie Jackson dies in car crash - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Minnesota Vikings' cornerback Khyree Jackson. PHOTO/MINNESOTA VIKINGS X

American Football

Vikings rookie Jackson dies in car crash

Published

MINNESOTA, United States, July 7 – Minnesota Vikings cornerback Khyree Jackson has died in a car crash at the age of 24.

Rookie Jackson and two former high school team-mates, Isaiah Hazel and Anthony Lytton Jr, died early on Saturday morning in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

The Dodge Charger they were travelling in collided with another vehicle that was trying to change lanes at high speed.

“I am absolutely crushed by this news,” said Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell.

“Khyree brought a contagious energy to our facility and our team. His confidence and engaging personality immediately drew his team-mates to him.

“In our short time together, it was evident Khyree was going to develop into a tremendous professional football player, but what was more impressive was his desire to become the best person he could be for his family and those around him.”

A Vikings statement read: “We are devastated by the news of Khyree Jackson’s death following an overnight car accident.

“Our thoughts are with Khyree’s family, friends, team-mates and coaches, as well as all the victims of this tragic accident.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Jackson was selected by the Vikings in the fourth round of the NFL Draft in April but had yet to play a game.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved