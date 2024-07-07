Serem, Kibiwott make podium place at Paris Diamond League - Capital Sports
Abraham Kibiwott and Amos Serem after the steeplechase event. PHOTO/Alex Isaboke

Athletics

Serem, Kibiwott make podium place at Paris Diamond League

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 7 – The Kenyan duo of Amos Serem and Abraham Kibiwott clinched podium at Sunday evening’s Paris Diamond League, finishing second and third respectively in the men’s 3000m steeplechase.

Serem clocked a personal best of 8:02.36 as Commonwealth Games champion Kibiwott timed a season’s best of 8:06.70.

Ethiopia’s Abrham Sime clocked a personal best of 8:02.36 to clinch first place in what was a tight race decided by a photo finish.

Serem and Kibiwott are part of Team Kenya’s contingent to this month’s Paris Olympics where they will be tasked with reclaiming the country’s prestige in the water-and-barrier race in the quadrennial event.

They will be joined by World Under 20 3000m steeplechase bronze medalist Simon Koech who, alongside Serem, will be debuting at the Olympics.

Moroccan Soufiane El Bakkali is the reigning champion, having cruised to victory at the Tokyo Games in 2021 before clinching two world titles in Oregon and Budapest.

