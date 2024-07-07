Samba Boys sink to new low with loss to Uruguay in Copa America - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Brazil's Raphinha in action against Uruguay. PHOTO/CONMEBOL COPA AMERICA X

Football

Samba Boys sink to new low with loss to Uruguay in Copa America

Published

LAS VEGAS, United States, July 7 – Uruguay reached the Copa America semi-finals with a 4-3 penalty shootout victory over Brazil following a feisty 0-0 draw in Las Vegas.

Manuel Ugarte scored the decisive spot-kick to send Uruguay through after Eder Militao’s effort was saved and Douglas Luiz hit a post at Allegiant Stadium.

Both sides struggled to create chances during normal time and Marcelo Bielsa’s Uruguay ended the match with 10 men after Nahitan Nandez was sent off.

They will face Colombia, who thrashed Panama 5-0 earlier on Saturday, on Wednesday (01:00 BST, Thursday) in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“It was a very tense match, against a very tough opponent, suffering in the last minutes a man down. But we showed character despite our youth,” said Uruguay goalkeeper Sergio Rochet.

“The truth is that it is a tremendous happiness that this group deserves. The country deserves it.

“We are very excited, so we are going for more.”

In a match featuring 41 fouls, both sides struggled for fluency.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez headed Uruguay’s best chance over the crossbar from close range.

Moments later Raphinha was denied by Rochet after a rapid Brazil rapid counter-attack.

Nandez was shown a yellow card in the the 74th minute for a heavy tackle on Rodrygo, but it was upgraded to red following a video assistant referee review.

Uruguay defended in numbers for the remainder of the 90 minutes, with the match going straight to penalties without extra time.

In the other quarter-final, James Rodriguez scored one goal and set up two for Colombia at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Jhon Cordoba headed home James’ corner for an early opener before former Real Madrid and Everton forward James scored a penalty.

Liverpool’s Luis Diaz scored with a clever lob from James’ quick free-kick shortly before half-time.

A long-range strike from Richard Rios and Miguel Borja’s penalty capped a convincing Colombia display.

Argentina, the defending champions, meet Canada in the first semi-final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Tuesday (01:00 BST, Wednesday).

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved