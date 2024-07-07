Raducanu knocked out of Wimbledon by qualifier Sun - Capital Sports
Britain's Emma Raducanu

Tennis

Raducanu knocked out of Wimbledon by qualifier Sun

Published

WIMBLEDON, United Kingdom, July 7 – Emma Raducanu is out of Wimbledon after being hampered by a back injury in the deciding set of her fourth-round match against New Zealand qualifier Lulu Sun.

British wildcard Raducanu, 21, lost 6-2 5-7 6-2 in a dramatic contest on Centre Court.

Raducanu had levelled the match and regained some confidence after a stunning performance from an inspired Sun.

Then Raducanu slipped on the baseline in the first game of the third set.

The 2021 US Open champion stayed down on the grass and shook her head before getting back to her feet.

The game was stopped at 15-30 on Raducanu’s serve and she received treatment – on her hip and back – while laid out on the court.

A roar of encouragement greeted Raducanu when it became clear she would carry on, but she lost serve immediately and could not recover the break.

It means the world number 135 missed out on reaching the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time in her career.

Sun, 23, was overcome by emotion after reaching the last eight in only the second Grand Slam main-draw appearance of her career.

“I had to fight tooth and nail because she will still run for every ball and fight until the end,” she said.

“I don’t have the words right now.”

